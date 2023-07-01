Drake Walks Out With Lil Yachty At Brooklyn Concert

Drake’s second night in Brooklyn was a star-studded event.

Drake and Lil Yachty’s bromance was on full display at the Barclay’s Center on Tuesday night. As Drake continued his four-date run at the Brooklyn venue, he emerged through the crowd with Lil Yachty by his side. The two rappers walked down to the stage side-by-side, dabbing up screaming fans in the process. Yachty, who social media deemed has the best walk out of all time, accompanied Drake before he kicked off his set with “Look What You’ve Done” off of Take Care.

Drizzy and Lil Yachty have formed a tightknit relationship over the past few years. Although the two collaborated in the past, Drake and Lil Yachty’s bond formed stronger last year during the making of Her Loss with 21 Savage. Yachty’s production and voice are scattered across the project, contributing to the beats and the ad-libs. Yachty also landed a rare interview with Drake earlier this year to launch his new line of sunglasses. However, the Atlanta rapper’s influence on Drake bled into the Canadian rapper’s fashion sensibilities, including his newfound appreciation for nail polish.

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” Continues In NYC

Drizzy’s second night in Brooklyn was undoubtedly a “star-studded affair,” as he put it. Along with Lil Yachty ushering him down to the stage, he had a plethora of stars that attended the show including his “rightful wife” Sexyy Red, Druski, and his “twin” Central Cee. It’s quite clear that the It’s All A Blur tour is one of the most exciting outings of the summer and the number of celebrities that showed face for his New York concerts affirm that. 

Drake has two more shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week before shifting his efforts over to Madison Square Garden. The rapper concludes his stint in BK on Thursday and Friday before performing three shows at MSG. Considering the number of celebrities who already came out during the first two nights in Brooklyn, such as Steph Curry, it seems like Drizzy could have some bigger things in store for his upcoming shows. 

