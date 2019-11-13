barclays center
- MusicGunna Invited DDG To Open For Him At Barclays CenterDDG performed "Moonwalking In Calabasas" at the sold-out show.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDrake Walks Out With Lil Yachty At Brooklyn ConcertDrake's second night in Brooklyn was a star-studded event. By Aron A.
- Original ContentDrake Tour Tickets Brooklyn: Price, Availability, Sale DateDrake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour hits Brooklyn on July 17th, 18th, 20th & 21st. Here's where you could find tickets. By Aron A.
- SportsJaylen Brown Clarifies Support For Protesters Outside Barclays CenterJaylen Brown says he was unaware of which group was outside Barclays Center when he tweeted out support for them.By Cole Blake
- MusicFivio Foreign Explains Why Halftime Show Was DisastrousBy Erika Marie
- CrimeRumors Of Shooter At Barclays Center Causes Stampede, Multiple InjuredMultiple people were taken to the hospital following false reports of an active shooter. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureLuenell Reacts To T.I. Getting Booed: "There's Levels To This"Luenell discussed T.I.'s recent stand-up set at Barclays Center where he was booed.By Cole Blake
- GramT.I. Posts Bernie Mac Clip In Response To Getting Booed In BrooklynT.I. says he's "enjoying every step of the journey" after a rough stand-up set at the Barclays CenterBy Aron A.
- MusicT.I Responds To Being Booed During His Comedy Set At The Barclays CenterAfter clips of T.I being booed during his comedy set at the Barclays Center began surfacing, he went live with Michael Blackson to explain what really happened. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsKyrie Irving's Ability To Sit Courtside At Barclays Center Riles Up FansThe latest law in New York doesn't make much sense.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingSeth Rollins' Attacker Reveals What Prompted AltercationThe fan was reportedly duped by a catfish scam.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsStephen A. Smith Rips Brooklyn And The Nets After Loss To WarriorsOn First Take, Stephen A. spoke passionately about the current state of the Brooklyn Nets as well as their subpar fanbase. By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsKyrie Irving Supporters Storm Barclays Center To Protest Vaccine MandatesSupporters of Kyrie Irving stormed Barclays Center, Sunday, in protest of vaccine mandates.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X’s Sparkly Purple Suit Dress Dismissed & Disliked By MTV VMA InterviewerLil Nas X forces critics into debate over his sparkly Versace suit-dress worn at the 2021 MTV VMAs.By Isiah Cowan
- TVMTV Video Music Awards Will Be Held Live At Barclay's Center This YearThe 2021 edition of the annual awards show will see the return of MTV's live format.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z, Boddy Shmurda & More Attend DMX's Brooklyn Memorial ServiceSome of the biggest names in music attended the celebrate the rap legend's life.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNas, Swizz Beatz, & More Speak During DMX's Memorial ServiceNas, Swizz Beatz, and more spoke during DMX's Brooklyn memorial service.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDMX’s Daughter Performs Rap Tribute For Father At Memorial ServiceDMX’s daughter, Sonovah Junior, rapped a tribute to her father during DMX’s memorial service, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay's CenterFollowing his death at the age of 50, DMX will be honored in a public memorial at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center.By Mitch Findlay
- TVDoja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAsThe event will be the first held inside the Barclays Center since Covid-19 shutdowns. By Noah John
- PoliticsBus Driver Praised After Refusing To Transport Arrested Protesters In NYCThe NYPD tried to turn a bus into a police transport but the driver had no interest in being part of that.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Barclays Shooting: Gunman SentencedA dispute between Tekashi69 and Casanova's teams at the Barclays Center led to shots being fired and the gunman has officially been sentenced.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Mob Announces Yams Day 2020R.I.P Yams!By Aron A.