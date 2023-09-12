Gunna Invited DDG To Open For Him At Barclays Center

Gunna made his return to the spotlight for the first time since being behind bars. On Sept. 9, the "Fukumean" rapper took the stage at Barclays Center in New York to perform hits from his most recent project A Gift & A Curse. The sold-out stadium marked Gunna's first performance in two years. The stage design for this particular event drew inspiration from both Ancient Greece and the Old Testament, creating a visually captivating experience that left a lasting impression on attendees. At the center of the stage, there was a giant marble statue, which was an embodiment of Gunna himself, adding a unique and personal touch to the spectacle. He even brought out opening acts, including Flo Milli and DDG, which made the night even more special.

The evening commenced with opening performances by renowned artists Flo Milli and DDG, setting the stage for what would be a memorable night. As the crowd eagerly awaited Gunna's appearance, an interlude paid homage to his previous albums, which included iconic artwork from DS4Ever, an album he released prior to his brief incarceration. However, the show wasn't just a showcase of Gunna's earlier work. He also treated his audience to a medley of his biggest songs from his latest album. Among them was the chart-topping sensation, "Fukumean," which reached an impressive No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

Fans Were Surprised To See DDG As An Opener

DDG, the notable YouTuber-turned-rapper, pleasantly surprised fans with his unexpected appearance as one of the opening acts. His performance included a rendition of his most iconic tracks, "Moonwalking in Calabasas." DDG's presence on the stage was a testament to his support for Gunna during challenging times, specifically amid allegations involving the YSL gang and alleged snitching on Young Thug. Their collaborative effort on the track "Elon Musk" underscored their camaraderie, even if they weren't the closest of friends. What sets DDG apart from the industry was his unwavering loyalty towards Gunna, refusing to abandon him in the face of public speculation and hearsay.

This lack of industry support became glaringly evident when Gunna released his first project following the legal ordeal, titled 'A Gift & A Curse.' Notably, the album featured no guest appearances, highlighting the isolation that Gunna experienced as he navigated the aftermath of the allegations. Amid rumors and claims that Gunna might have cooperated with authorities, DDG's continued support was a rare sight in an industry that often withholds its backing when controversies arise.

