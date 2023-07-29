DDG Announces YouTube Retirement To Focus On Music Career

DDG says that he will be retiring from his YouTube career in an effort to focus on music. The 25-year-old rapper explained his decision in a goodbye post on the social media platform. He titled the piece, “My Last YouTube Video… I deleted everything.” As of retiring, DDG has over 3.2 million subscribers on the site.

“I don’t really care about the money,” he admits at one point in the video. “That’s kinda why I’ve been doing music without even making a lot of money doing music, it’s because I didn’t care about the money — I’m very passionate about it.”

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

“I was doing YouTube to eat. I was doing YouTube to pay my bills, to make money,” he further says. “If you told me right now, ‘You won’t make a dollar off rapping,’ I would still do it.” DDG got his start on YouTube seven years ago. He made the outlet his full focus after dropping out of Central Michigan University. He eventually began working on his music career simultaneously after signing with Epic Records in 2018. Two years later, he launched his own record label, Zooted Music.

As for DDG’s music career, he recently made headlines in that lane for his song, “Famous.” On the track, he vents openly about his relationship with Halle Bailey and dealing with her level of fame as it pertains to his own insecurities. “I been so insecure that I be thinkin’ you really be fuckin’ n****s you in movies with,” he raps. “But on the internet, I just be coolin’ it, but in my head, a n***a really losin’ it/ Gotta be payin’ good ’cause you keep doin’ it, I might just tweet somethin’ just to ruin it/ I got a platform, I’m abusin’ it.”

DDG Retires From YouTube

DDG released his third studio album, Maybe It’s Me…, earlier this month. Check out his explanation for leaving YouTube behind above.

