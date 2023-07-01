DDG just dropped his project Maybe It’s Me…, and the project came with a big news story attached unrelated to its quality and the skill on display. Moreover, a bar from the opening track “Famous” rubbed people the wrong way, as it saw the 25-year-old say that he doesn’t like seeing his girlfriend Halle Bailey be in relationships in the movies she acts in. While a lot of people clowned or criticized him for this, he clarified that it’s just a song and that it’s entertainment at the end of the day. Said comments came in a new vlog posted to his YouTube channel, where he also addressed detractors calling him a “failed rapper” and celebrated the release of the tape.

At the start of the vlog, DDG spends some time at a jewelry shop, saying that he wanted to treat himself to celebrate the new album. Apparently, he’s not that big of a fan of buying bling these days, wanting to focus on other things like stock investments. Still, the Michigan MC loved what he saw and bought, responding to people calling him a bottom-tier artist. “Not bad for an E-list, huh?” he asked the camera after the machine approved his card. Along with the response to the criticisms, there are plenty of small but comical moments like these between the spitter and his friends.

DDG’s New YouTube Vlog

“I just dropped my project, make sure y’all go stream it,” DDG remarked. “Despite all the hate that I’m getting online, y’all. They callin’ me a failed rapper right now, so it’s starting back up. I want y’all to know- listen y’all. ‘Famous’ is just a song, okay? It’s just music. Just like how movies is just movies, songs is just songs. Y’all gotta relax and worry about your own stuff, man, it’s all entertainment. It’s the entertainment business, man. Relax, calm down, chill out, you know? But it is what it is, man, I’m used to getting hated on, y’all.

“Do you think I should quit YouTube and just do music?” he asks his friends, who tell him not to. “‘Cause I feel like if I didn’t do YouTube, I’d be in the studio way more. ‘Cause look, I look at music as just a hobby. If I looked at music like, ‘I gotta do this to eat,’ I feel like I’d even be way harder. But yeah, y’all, stop calling me a failed rapper. Listen, I don’t want no beef, I’m in my peace mode right now. Failed rapper is cr*zy.” For more news and the latest updates on DDG, check back in with HNHH.

