- MusicNew York Rapper Naz GPG Arrested For Alleged Shooting That Struck 4-Year-Old ChildHe was charged with attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIceJJFish Of Viral Rap Fame Is Now An Uber Driver, Fan Sings His Hit To Him"There's something about you, girl..."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAfroman Confirms Death Of L.A. Rapper Lil SodiThe two collaborators were touring together, and other rap figures paid tribute to Sodi's memory, as well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicL.A. Rapper Sirtanky Found Dead, Lifeguard Discovered Body Inside Barrel In MalibuOfficials suspect foul play was involved in the MC's death.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolice Find Ohio Rapper Ahlotta's Body, Take Boyfriend Into Custody For MurderThe up-and-comer went missing earlier this week, and it tragically coincided with her birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Denies Getting Viral Emoji TattooKid Cudi does not have new ink, and thank goodness.By Jake Lyda
- ViralDDG Addresses "Failed Rapper" & Other Criticisms In New YouTube VlogThe YouTuber-turned-MC said he's in his peace mode and addressed his comments about his partner Halle Bailey.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar Photo Dumps Current Vibes On His FinstaKendrick Lamar is busy with his various projects.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Flexes His OVO ChainLil Yachty loves his OVO chain.By Jake Lyda
- RandomWiz Khalifa Reveals He Recently Suffered A Pelvis InjuryWiz Khalifa has been dealing with a lot of painBy Jake Lyda
- SportsBenny The Butcher Builds Butcherfest Boxing EventBenny's boxing obsession is reaching new heights.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureKodak Black Swipes And Eats A Fan's Food In The ClubKodak was hungry, and the fan's food was right there...By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureTrippie Redd Gets $150K Chains Delivered Via Jet SkiTrippie Redd celebrates birthdays at a whole 'nother level.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Weighs In On YK Osiris-Sukihana ControversyYK Osiris is in hot water, and Fivio has something to say about it.By Jake Lyda
- MusicMa$e Thinks Cam'ron's Friend Whose Teeth Fell Out Is A Famous RapperDid Juelz Santana just get roasted for his dental care?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFlo Milli Urges Fans To Stop With The Ice Spice ComparisonsFlo Milli is more than happy with her career.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCassidy Claims He Made Lil Wayne A Better RapperThe Philly MC doubled down on his earlier assessments that he shifted rap culture and inspired others to become more lyrically formidable.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenzino Says He Doesn't Want His Daughter Coi Leray Dating A Rapper Like Chief KeefBefore you get too presumptuous, The Source's former co-owner also said that the same goes for rappers like Kendrick Lamar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPi'erre Bourne Announces New EpPi'errre Bourne set to drop new Ep.By Randy Mitchell
- MusicAlo Bandz Death: Two Teens Arrested For San Diego Rapper's PassingA 19-year-old and 14-year-old were taken in by San Diego police for a shooting that took the rising San Diego MC's life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNick Cannon Says He Won't Ever Release Another Rap AlbumNick Cannon says it's unlikely he ever makes another rap album.By Cole Blake