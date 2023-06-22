Many stars love the sport of boxing (think the Paul brothers). Now, Benny the Butcher is getting in on the trend. The inaugural boxing event “Butcherfest” is going down on July 1st. Featuring UFC fighters Jordan Griffin and Brok Weaver as the main event, Benny the Butcher will turn into Benny the Boxer as he gets into the ring himself. The event is in Irving, NY. Benny said the event is to celebrate the summer and to bring the community together for fun.

“We havin’ the Biggest Fight event JULY 1st you gonna wanna be at,” a post on Benny’s Instagram reads. “Multiple fights, amateur and Professional, Vendors & performance by The Butcher.” He already conducted the faceoff on June 20th, further legitimizing this event as a true boxing spectacle. Benny wants to be taken seriously in the boxing sphere, and this is a solid first step. “I just want people to come and support these fighters they got the heart to come out there and do that,” Benny said to 2 On Your Side, a local news outlet.

Read more: Benny The Butcher Explains How Jay-Z Collab Fell Apart

Benny The Butcher’s Multi-Hyphenate Career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐵𝑒𝓃𝓃𝓎 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐵𝓊𝓉𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓇 (@getbenny)

“For those guys who [go] in that ring, they’re warriors, that’s brave,” Benny the Butcher continues. “You gotta be brave to get in there to go in that ring.” He has a ton of respect for boxers, and he wants to command that same respect. On top of Butcherfest, he also has multiple collaborations under his belt. Plus, Benny owns a merchandise empire, as well as Black Soprano Family Records. From this vantage point, he’s in control of everything in his career, signing new talent while having full creative autonomy.

For music, Benny the Butcher is dealing with a few snafus. He continues to go back and forth with the direction of his upcoming summer album with Hit-Boy, Everybody Can’t Go, letting fans know not to expect “boom bap beats.” He’s also losing collab clout with Drake and Jay-Z. Missed opportunities aside, Benny is thriving in and out of the rap game. And if he wants to box, he can do just that. Fans will cheer him on when he enters the ring in July, and Benny will be grateful when he laces up the gloves and throws a few jabs.

Read more: Benny The Butcher Admits He Was “Pissed” He Couldn’t Take Advantage Of Drake Collab

[Via]