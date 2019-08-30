event
- MusicSkilla Baby To Host Firearm Buy Back Event In Detroit To Combat Gun ViolenceThis initiative will also include a felon-friendly job fair, record expungement services, and driver's license restoration reviews.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Given Lawsuit Paperwork At Bottle Signing Event, Reacts ConfusedlyThe rapper's bewildered face said it all, and the documents are allegedly about his failure to refund a no-show back in 2021.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicStyles P Held A Vegan Food Drive In His HometownStyles P wants to inspire his community to eat healthier.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend No Longer Hosting "Search & Rescue" Club Event In Hopes Of Finding LoveNow that he's moved on from Carlee, Thomar is ready for love again. Unfortunately, his attorney seems to be holding him back.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsBenny The Butcher Builds Butcherfest Boxing EventBenny's boxing obsession is reaching new heights.By Jake Lyda
- StreetwearCardi B Turns Heads In Colorful CatsuitCardi B made a statement at a kickoff event for her new flavor of Whipshots.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearCardi B's Red Dress Steals The Show At Vanity Fair EventThe New York rapper wowed everyone in attendance at Vanity Fair's post-Oscars party in a beautiful red ensemble.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Moves Forward With "Boosie Bash" As Hurricane Ida Nears LouisianaBoosie Badazz Says "Boosie Bash" will still be held in Baton Rouge, despite Hurricane Ida approaching.By Cole Blake
- GramKanye West Posts Stunning Photo Of Kim Kardashian Following "DONDA" EventKanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the midst of working on their relationship.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFabolous & Trey Songz Houston Event Shut Down Amid COVID-19: ReportAn event that Trey Songz and Fabolous were supposed to perform at sparks concern after the venue was reportedly packed beyond capacity.By Aron A.
- MusicRihanna Hosting Virtual "Fenty Social Club" Party On IG LiveRihanna is throwing the virtual party of the year on Instagram live tonight.By Lynn S.
- RandomKanye West To Headline Evangelical Event For Group Known For Anti-LGBT ViewsKanye West is headed to Arizona to headline Awaken 2020. By Dominiq R.
- GramKendrick Lamar Spent Christmas Holiday At Toy Drive In ComptonKendrick Lamar was spotted signing autographs for kids in Compton. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJay Z To Host Blackjack Tournament For Shawn Carter FoundationMeek Mill is expected to be playing in the $100,000 tourney. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMac Miller Memorial Benefit To Be Held In Pittsburgh: ReportPittsburgh is holding a memorial benefit to honor Mac Miller on Sept. 7th.By Kevin Goddard