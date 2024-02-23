Skilla Baby To Host Firearm Buy Back Event In Detroit To Combat Gun Violence

This initiative will also include a felon-friendly job fair, record expungement services, and driver's license restoration reviews.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Skilla Baby is part of an event this Saturday (February 24) at The Icon in Detroit that is an incredible initiative from a visible entertainment figure. Moreover, he partnered with the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence to host a gun buy back event for folks to receive hundreds of dollars for ridding themselves of their firearms. Not only that, but the "Plate" rapper also worked with local city officials to put this together. The event will also host a job fair for folks with a felony history, record expungement services (with applications here), and driver's license restoration reviews.

"This Saturday I partnered with Judge Yancey And council President Sheffield to do a Gun Buy Back / Job Fair/ Record Expungement…" Skilla Baby captioned an Instagram post announcing the event. "THIS WILL NOT BE THE LAST ONE EITHER WE WILL TRY TO GET AS MANY GUNS OFF THE STREETS AND CLEAN AS MANY RECORDS AS POSSIBLE EVERY YEAR IF ITS UP TO ME…. DETROIT VS EVERYBODY. BIG THANK YOU TO JUDGE YANCEY AND COUNCIL PRESIDENT FOR SUPPORTING ME AND HELPING MAKE THIS COME TOGETHER. meet us @ THE ICON this Saturday @marysheffield @repyancey."

Skilla Baby Announces Gun Buy Back Event

"We know the power of joining forces with a city, with influencers, with these icons,” Hannah Jones of the Brady Center told the Detroit Free Press of Skilla Baby's efforts. “That’s how we got together. But it started with his vision, and he knew, and his folks knew, that we focused on safe storage." "I know with my influence, I can urge people to clean their records, get jobs and get guns off the street,” the "Morant" lyricist added. “In the future, I want to do gun safety classes, fun stuff like that."

While being a rapper brings a lot of fun perks, like walking Devin Haney out for a fight, it also brings responsibilities. It's great to see folks recognizing their influence, their leadership potential, and using that to help those in less fortunate situations. Initiatives like this save lives, and hopefully this inspires more movements in other cities and hip-hop scenes. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Skilla Baby.

