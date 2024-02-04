Skilla Baby Makes Things Personal On "Plate"

We love talking about the Midwest rap talent here on HNHH. It is an underrated region in terms of producing interesting artists, compared to the West, the South, and the East. Today, we are heading back to Motor City, Detroit, Michigan, to talk about a face that is slowly establishing himself. That rapper is Skilla Baby.

Skilla, like most of the MCs from the city, is aggressive, gritty, and has a blue-collar mentality. This allows for the 25-year-old to come across as authentic when he talks about his personal experiences. 2023 was a busy year for Skilla Baby, as he went on to drop two projects and a load of singles. Those two were Controversy and We Eat The Most.

Listen To "Plate" By Skilla Baby

The Geffen Records signee is back with his third single of the year already. "Plate" sees Skilla Baby talk about how he is always trying to give back to his community and family. There is a saying that money changes people. However, a more appropriate way to look at it would be to say that money makes someone more of what they already are. That is what Skilla is trying to convince and convey. Even with all of the fame, he is still going to do what is right morally for those he holds close to his heart. It is a violent but emotional single that Skilla fans will appreciate.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Plate" by Skilla Baby? Is this the best song you have heard from him recently? Do you think he is the best up-and-comer from Detroit, why or why not? Is an album in the works? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Skilla Baby. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's so much s*** on my plate

Could've said, "F*** everybody", packed my s*** and moved away

Rich as f***, still ridin' round in five percent tint with a Drake

I can do bad by myself, I made sure everybody ate

Wasn't nobody around me, I was starvin', real, it was late

I'm up as f***, don't give a f***, b*****s gon' f***, n****s gon' hate

