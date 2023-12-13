Rowdy Rebel And Skilla Baby Are Balling Like Memphis Basketball Star Ja "Morant"

Rowdy Rebel seems to be a pretty patient artist compared to most nowadays. A lot of the rappers who have been in the game as long as he has, tend to drop very frequently. The opposite can be said about Rowdy. Although, he has been picking it up a bit over the past year or so.

He has dropped three projects, with one of them being a collaborative record. This past Friday, December 8, the Brooklyn product came through with one last hoorah before 2024 comes around. Back Outside boasts features from Skilla Baby, Fivio Foreign, Fetty Luciano, and Icewear Vezzo. One track we want to highlight is "Morant."

Listen To "Morant" By Rowdy Rebel And Skilla Baby

While he might not be the best example to use right now for anything after his 25-game suspension, Rebel and Baby do make a point. Ja does ball on the court and that is what these two want to make sure everyone knows. They know how to flex within the rap game with their achievements and luxuries. You can check out the song and project on all DSPs now.

What are your initial thoughts on this new song, "Morant," by Rowdy Rebel and Skilla Baby? Is Skilla going to be one of the hottest rappers in the next couple of years? Is this the best song off of Back Outside, why or why not? Where does this project rank amongst the rest of Rebel's discography? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rowdy Rebel and Skilla Baby. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flip the work and feed the clan (Shotty)

I could whip the pot and hold my Glock without switching hands (Wha)

Switch the drop, this a Mercedes (Skrrt), hit your block, like, let's go crazy (Baow, baow, baow)

Riding through Detroit with that old boy, they think I'm Skilla Baby (They think I'm Skilla Baby)

Nodding of the Perc', but still alert even though I'm lazy

Hitting up my plug, like (Frrt), "Can you put a switch on a three eighty?"(Frrt, frrt, frrt)

