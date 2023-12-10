Rowdy Rebel Comes Through With Concise 10-Track LP "Back Outside"

New York MC Rowdy Rebel has been in the game for about eight years now. Since he is a veteran in the industry, you would think he would have a ton of material out. However, the opposite is actually true. To be fair, some of that certainly attributed to the legal trouble he was involved in with Bobby Shmurda, back in 2014. However, it is still a surprise that he only has five projects to his name.

But, this past year or so has seen him make up for lost time behind bars. Rowdy has dropped three projects with the latest being Back Outside. This is a quick follow-up to his April release with Fetty Luciano, Splash Brothers. His co-partner happens to land on this project too.

Listen To Back Outside By Rowdy Rebel

Besides him, Rowdy has also brought on a couple more guests. Fivio Foreign, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby are here too. In fact, Fivio and Fetty were on the lead single for Rowdy's tape. "Posture" came out back in late June. The album is 10 songs and runs at a scant 23 minutes, making it no overstay its welcome. Stream Rowdy's new effort above.

Out of the two projects he has come out with this year, which one is better?

Back Outside Tracklist:

Glockys Morant (feat. Skilla Baby) ROB WHO? Posture with Fetty Luciano & Fivio Foreign Realest In The City Put On (feat. Icewear Vezzo) Free 23 Girl I Miss U Free Smallz RIP TDOTT

