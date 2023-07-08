An individual took to Instagram this week to flex a number of jewelry items he had reportedly taken from Rowdy Rebel. This led to rumors that Rebel had been robbed. Now this article is going to use some seemingly interchangeable language that we’ll address upfront. The rumors from this Instagram post were that Rowdy Rebel was robbed – i.e. he was mugged or had the items taken from his person.

Rebel has since addressed these rumors after being tagged numerous times on social media. While Rebel did not deny that he was the victim of theft, he refuted claims that he had been robbed. “Rob what!” Rebel said on his Instagram story. “N***a stole out my sleep.” Thus, as Rebel claims, he was stolen from, not robbed. This distinguishment being that to steal implies having the items taken indirectly. Rob comes from the French word rober as well as the old English word reave. It means to plunder or take by force. Meanwhile, steal has a variety of etymological sources. However, a primary one would be the Old English word “stelan”, which means “to carry off clandestinely.”

Rowdy Rebel

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 27: Rapper Rowdy Rebel performs onstage during 2022 HBCU Gamerfest at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on April 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Of course, Rebel is very famous for his jewlery collection. The rapper flexed his collection to GQ back in 2021. It’s a massive collection that includes $30,000 worth of rings, a $60,000 watch, and a $100,000 glow-in-the-dark pendant. According to the Instagram post from the alleged thief, the watch and the pendant, which had been designed by Rebel’s son, were the items that had been stolen.

Of course, he’s not the only rapper whose been the victim of a jewelry theft in recent weeks. In June, DJ Drama was robbed while in Toronto. While the thiefs made off his chain, they appeared to shout out Drake. However, Drama reportedly chose to settle things peacefully and pay the thieves $120,000 to get the chains back. However, that number should be taken with a grain of salt. The figure was given in a comment on a DJ Akademiks post by Top5, a Canadian rapper currently in jail on a murder charge. You might remember him as the guy who recently got in trouble for filming a music video while incarcerated. Regardless, it remains to be seen what steps Rebel may be taken to ensure the safe return of his jewelry.

[via]