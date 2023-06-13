Hip-hop heads were nothing short of shocked to hear about DJ Drama’s rumoured Toronto robbery this past weekend. The Generation Now founder has yet to address the gossip himself. However, a local rapper, Top5, shared a video showing several men in ski masks proudly waving what appears to be Drama’s jewelry around while shouting out Drake. Of course, the Gangsta Grillz creative and the Canadian have resolved their beef. Still, the incident still must’ve bruised his ego, nonetheless.

A few days after the news broke, it was revealed earlier today (June 13) that Drama’s chains are on their way back to him. It remains unclear how the negotiations worked out, or how peaceful they were. According to an Instagram comment from Top5 on DJ Akademiks’ post, the price he paid to have the ice back in his possession wasn’t a small one. “$120K for the chain back, that’s a good deal 😂😂,” he wrote.

Read More: DJ Drama Robbed In Toronto By Drake Fans: Report

Toronto Rapper Reveals How Much DJ Drama Allegedly Paid for Stolen Chains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

The caption of the Toronto lyricist’s original post read, “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched. @djdrama come get [your] chain back lil boy.” Clearly, there’s beef between the pair, though we’re unsure why Drama wouldn’t play Top5’s music. As you may recall, he was previously charged with first-degree murder in late 2021 after reportedly seeking revenge for his brother’s killing.

This obviously tarnished his reputation, and things have been relatively quiet on his end since. His last single, “401” with Pressa, arrived in 2022, as did “I Miss My Dawgs” featuring Iceman and Rico Bank$. We’re unsure if he plans to drop anything in 2023, or if he’ll stick to snatching chains instead. Do you think $120K is an outrageous demand for DJ Drama to get his jewelry back? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Toronto Rapper Top5, Charged With First-Degree Murder, Reportedly Sought Revenge For Brother’s Killing

[Via]