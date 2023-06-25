Toronto rapper Top5, born Hassan Ali, is currently residing in a Canadian prison on a murder charge. Authorities allege that Top5 murdered accounting student Hashim Omar Hashi in 2020. Furthermore, it is believed that Hashi had been mistaken for the man who had killed Top5’s brother Foolish. While living in Los Angeles, Top5 was arrested and extradited to Canada in 2021. Prosecutors have clarified that Top5 is not being charged as the killer but as a passenger in the vehicle from which Hashi was killed.

However, despite being behind bars, Top5 is still finding ways to get in trouble. On June 24, he released the music video for his new song “21 Questions” featuring G Herbo and 6ixbuzz. Additionally, the video appeared to feature footage of Top5 shot inside the jail. Top5 is seen multiple times dancing and rapping in what appears to be his jail cell. The rest of the video was shot by G Herbo and company outside. Obviously, Canadian authorities were not pleased about this when it was brought to their attention.

Canadian Authorities Launch Investigation Into Top5 Video

The Ontario Solicitor General issued a statement about Top5, after the rapper released the video on June 24. Furthermore, the jail in question appears to be Maplehurst Correctional Complex. “The ministry is aware of an unacceptable incident involving a video posted online that appears to contain images of secure areas of the Maplehurst Correctional Complex,” Hunter Kell, a spokesperson for the Solicitor General, said in a statement.

Furthermore, Kell continued. “Unauthorized photography of any kind is strictly prohibited inside provincial correctional facilities. The ministry has launched a full investigation into this incident and appropriate action will be taken.” However, it’s unclear what “appropriate action” refers to. However, it appears that the Canadian authorities are taking this breach of prison protocol very seriously. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop. What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments.

