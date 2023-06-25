Quando Rondo will remain in jail for the time being after the judge in his drug case chose to defer ruling on whether he should receive bond. The decision not to a make decision came after Rondo’s first day in court. During the hearing, Rondo’s attorney compared him to Led Zepplin and Ray Charles. “He’s got the support of one of the greatest record labels in this country. The same record label as Led Zepplin and Ray Charles, that’s his label,” Rondo’s defense attorney Jonah Pine told the court. “They’ve provided a letter to us, it’s very heartfelt and talks about his career.”

Furthermore, Pine pushed back against Rondo wearing an ankle monitor if he was granted bond. Pine’s argument was that Rondo’s career would make it difficult to wear an ankle monitor without violating its terms. However, state attorney Christian Stolfe argued that “The Rollin’ 60s are currently one of the largest and most violent street gangs in Savannah. That man is a leader of it. That is a dangerous community.”

Judge Defers Bond Decision

The judge has held off on deciding whether Quando Rondo will be granted bond. She said she needs time to review both sides' arguments. 👀pic.twitter.com/YkqMhksGa3 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 24, 2023

However, the day ended in a stalemate as Judge Tammy Stokes chose to defer her bond ruling for the time being. Judge Stokes said she didn’t want to rush the decision. Additionally, she said she was “taking all of the information presented by both sides and thinking it over.” That means that Rondo will remain in jail for the time being until Stokes comes a decision. A timeline for the decision has not yet been set.

Rondo is one of 18 people facing drug charges related to The Rollin’ 60s gang. Rondo was charged with “2 counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances law, 1 count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and 1 count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.” The rapper was initially arrested on June 16 in Macon, Georgia. However, this is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here on HotNewHipHop.

