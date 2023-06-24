Authorities recently indicted Quando Rondo on drug and gang-related charges, alleging he leads the Rollin’ 60s organization. During a bond hearing in Georgia on Friday (June 23), his attorney Jonah Pine argued for his prompt release from jail in court. However, his argument contained some interesting references and reasoning in relation to the Savannah native’s music career and opportunities. Moreover, he spoke of his placement on Atlantic Records, bringing up the label’s extensive and commercially gigantic history, plus their concern for the MC. Even though it may seem odd for spectators of the trial, it would be far from the first time that an artist’s success and status tried to be used as an argument for their freedom.

“He’s got the support of one of the greatest record labels in this country,” Pine remarked according to WTOC. “The same record label as Led Zeppelin and Ray Charles, that’s his label. They’ve provided a letter to us, it’s very heartfelt and talks about his career.” On the other hand, prosecutors expressed belief in Quando Rondo being a flight risk and posing a dangerous threat to his community.

Quando Rondo At The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards With Fee Banks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo and Fee Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

After their arguments, Judge Tammy Stokes revealed that she would seek advisement for both sides’ points. As such, she delayed a decision to determine whether the 24-year-old would be able to seek bond in this case following his mid-June arrest. As far as his charges, Quando Rondo (real name Tyquian Bowman) faces two counts of conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws in Georgia. Also, charges include one count of participating in criminal street gang activity and one count of use of communication facility in commission of a controlled substance felony.

Meanwhile, the Never Broke Again affiliate recently expressed regret over putting his personal life online. While that came before his arrest, the statement certainly took on new context after it, and reflects a tough balance between his career and his alleged endeavors. In addition, there’s his long and deep feud with Lil Durk, through which these crimes he stands accused of saw frequent allusion. Considering all of that, the outcome of this trial is still up in the air. For more news and the latest updates on Quando Rondo, stick around on HNHH.

