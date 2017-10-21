ray charles
- MusicQuando Rondo's Lawyer Names Ray Charles & Led Zeppelin To Try To Free HimThe attorney was speaking on Atlantic Records' history and their concern for the Georgia native.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Says He Bonds With Eminem Over Their Love For CassettesEd Sheeran says that he bonds with Eminem over their mutual love for collecting cassettes.By Cole Blake
- SongsRich The Kids Plays With Keys On New Track "Ray Charles"Rich The Kid's "Ray Charles" will get its spins. By Dominiq R.
- MusicEminem & 50 Cent's Masters Reportedly Not Destroyed In Devastating Universal FireUniversal Music Group claims not as many masters were lost as originally reported.By Cole Blake
- NewsKevin Abstract Opens Up About His Struggle For Acceptance On "Georgia"Kevin Abstract uses the personification of "Georgia on My Mind" to his advantage.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRay Charles Foundation Ex-Employee Says She Was Fired For Discovering FraudA former employee has brought on a lawsuit against the Ray Charles Foundation.By Milca P.
- MusicQuincy Jones Reveals Ray Charles Got Him Hooked On Heroin For "Five Months"Back when Quincy Jones was just 15-years-old.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentTop 15 Greatest Hip-Hop SamplesA good sample can keep a head bobbing through the chorus, while a great sample can transcend its former self, rebranding for a new generation.By Christopher Armstrong