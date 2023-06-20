Last week, it was reported that 24-year-old Quando Rondo had been arrested on drug charges. The news quickly sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. After a few days without updates, more information was released on Tuesday (June 20). We now know that 18 others have been indicted along with the rapper. Aside from the drug trouble, those involved are also facing gang charges. Quando specifically is accused of having a managerial position within his local chapter of the Rollin’ 60s.

According to WJCL, the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office has put together a 49-count indictment against the Georgia native and his co-defendants. They’ve been accused of dozens of crimes, such as using a cell phone to conduct illegal activity and gang affiliation. Quando’s personal charges into two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, one count of participating in criminal street gang activity, and use of communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

As XXL reports, the indictment notably mentions a June 4 trip to Macon, Georgia. At the time, the “ABG” artist was allegedly travelling to pay a marijuana supplier. On the bright side, Quando’s arrest wasn’t a total surprise. He turned himself into authorities on June 16, sending out a telling tweet to his loved ones early that morning. “I Love You Paris, Italy, Kiyah, My Mama, Tess, My Grandma, Freida,” he wrote. “I’ll Be Bacc!”

At this time, the accused gang member has yet to release an official statement regarding his arrest. Amid the mass hip-hop crime wave that’s unfolding, it’s been increasingly difficult to keep up with the news coming from various cases. The YSL and YFN RICO trials are still unfolding, and YNW Melly is in court this month as his proceedings move forward in Broward County. Interestingly enough, Quando Rondo was venting about wishing he had kept more of his personal life private just weeks before his recent arrest. Read everything the embattled artist had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

