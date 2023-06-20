YNW Melly’s ongoing double-murder trial has brought forth plenty of interesting revelations so far. It seems the proceedings have been particularly difficult on the mothers involved, especially those of the two victims – YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. Of course, there’s also the mother of Melly’s ex-girlfriend. She was brought to the stand as a witness for the prosecution last week. During her testimony, the woman made it abundantly clear that she and her daughter have felt as though they’re being threatened by law enforcement.

While that news was upsetting to hear, it dulls in comparison to claims from Melly’s own mother. She apparently suffered a heart attack due to her stress. Jamie King, who’s been in the courtroom regularly, used an Instagram Story to express her feelings earlier this week. “I’m deleting this app. I can’t be crying and making myself upset because of a lying clout chaser who won’t even show his face in court but care so much,” she vented over a black screen. “I had one heart attack already because of stress,” King added.

Jamie King Reflects on the Cost of Being YNW Melly’s Mom

“I refuse to let this kill me, I try to be peaceful and respectful to all of you. I pray for everyone because I know it’s the right thing to do ❤️‍🩹,” King’s rant ended. Today (June 20), Melly is back in Broward County court as his trial resumes. As previously reported, he’s the first person facing new state laws that require a minimum 8-4 vote by a jury to convict with the death penalty.

In terms of other recent updates on the YNW Melly double-murder trial, the 23-year-old was officially denied a mistrial following the defense’s motion on his behalf. Regardless of this loss, attorney Bradford Cohen, who previously represented Melly, has shared his opinion that the prosecution will likely have a hard time proving that the accused killer is guilty for a number of reasons. Read all about the case’s latest information at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop news.

