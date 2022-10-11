Quando Rondo
- SongsQuando Rondo Drops Single "Cash" Amid Federal Drug ChargesQuando references the legal issues he has been hit with over the past couple of days. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Indictment: Rapper Allegedly Manages Rollin' 60s GangThe Georgia-born artist was indicted along with 18 others on gang and drug charges last week.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeQuando Rondo Says He "Don't Even Remember" The Night Of King Von's DeathQuando Rondo says he can't remember the moments that led to the murder of King Von.By Aron A.
- BeefQuando Rondo Suggests Lil Durk Lookalike In His Music Video Was A CoincidenceQuando Rondo discusses Michael Jordan and the Bible before clearing the air about the Lil Durk lookalike in the "Soul Reaper" music video.By Aron A.
- MusicQuando Rondo Suffers Heartbreaking LossQuando Rondo is dealing with another loss in his circle.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicLil Durk Wants Blogs To "Stop Click Baiting Smurk" Amid Release Date DramaBefore the rap beef took over the internet, the Chicago native teased that his upcoming project will be different from his past work.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefLil Durk & Quando Rondo Trade Shots Over Release DatesQuando Rondo isn't scared of dropping on the same day as Lil Durk. By Aron A.
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Didn't Want Quando Rondo "3860" Project ReleasedThe joint project just hit DSPs but YoungBoy says he "begged for the tape" to not see the light of day.By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA Youngboy Says He “Ran Out Of Rhymes”NBA Youngboy admitted that he’s ran out of things to rap about. By Lamar Banks
- SongsQuando Rondo Shares New Single "Cream Soda"Check out Quando Rondo's new single, "Cream Soda." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSpider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo's L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab DeadAs the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death.By Balen Mautone