Quando Rondo Reluctantly Agrees To Squash Beef With Lil Durk: Watch

The rapper is a practicing Muslim.

Quando Rondo is trying to chart a different path. The rapper has been embroiled in some violent and deadly feuds with others, but he wants to move on. He announced that he was a practicing Muslim as far back as May. Rondo confirmed this via Twitter. He claimed that he doesn't want to associate with those who don't share his newfound beliefs. Quando Rondo gave fans a glimpse of his mindset on September 10, when footage of him and his associates made its way online. The rapper was asked if he could move on from one feud in particular. He hesitated, but ultimately came around to the idea.

The footage in question see Quando Rondo and his crew discuss beef in a parking lot. A Muslim teacher stresses the importance of loving one's brother, and proceeds to name Lil Durk. "Now that you're in the fold of Islam," the teacher stated. "You have other Muslims that you may have had issues with when you were in ignorance." Rondo gets sheepish at the mention of Durk's name, and initially struggles to get on board. The rapper's teacher attempts to put him at ease by noting the parallels between the two artists. "Lil Durk, who I'm gonna talk to also," the teacher noted. "Durk is also a Muslim."

Quando Rondo And Lil Durk Have Both Become Muslims

Quando Rondo's body language definitely changes at the mention of Durk. The teacher persists, however, asserting that both of them have to be willing to bury the hatchet if they are going to be true Muslims. "I love a lot of brothers for the sake of Allah," Quando Rondo eventually stated. His willing to look beyond the past draws cheers from his friends. Given how aggressive things have gotten between Rondo and Lil Durk in the past, the celebration is warranted.