Quando Rondo Reacts To Rich Homie Quan's Music Topping Charts After His Death

RIP RHQ.

As the hip-hop world continues to mourn the tragically sudden death of Rich Homie Quan, many are also reflecting on his legacy as an artist. It should come as no surprise that there are probably millions of rap fans listening to him right now, reflecting on his many hits and idiosyncrasies as a performer and lyricist. But some folks think that the love for the Atlanta MC is coming off as hollow or as "fake love." For example, Quando Rondo recently reacted via Instagram to RHQ's music topping a chart, although it's a bit unclear what chart it specifically is. While Quando thinks that this love is coming only because he passed away, he spoke on how he's a longtime admirer of his.

Furthermore, Quando Rondo's words don't suggest in the slightest that Rich Homie Quan doesn't deserve this support. Rather, he thinks it's just coming off as fake, although most fans in the comments section of the post below aren't taking it that far. They just think that people are being nostalgic for his older material. Nevertheless, Ralo is another artist who expressed similar feelings about these reactions.

Quando Rondo Calls Out Alleged Fake Love For Rich Homie Quan

Elsewhere, Rich Homie Quan's father Corey Lamar shared a statement on his son's passing. "Unbearable pain," he wrote in an Instagram Story post . "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son... my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream.... Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces." Along with Lamar, many other loved ones, collaborators, and industry admirers have poured out their well-wishes, reflections, and parting messages in the face of this tragedy.