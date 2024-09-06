Quavo And Offset Squash Their Beef Following Rich Homie Quan's Death

The Migos rappers had a good talk.

Things have been contentious between the living members of Migos. Quavo and Offset had a falling out before the death of third member Takeoff, and their relationship has not improved since. There has been the occasional birthday post, but by and large, the two men do not speak. It appears as though the death of Rich Homie Quan has changed that. The rapper passed at age 34 on September 5, rocking the music world to its core. Quavo posted a tribute to Quan, but more importantly, he took steps to repair things with his brother.

Quavo took to his Instagram Stories to deliver the good news. He posted the Quavo and Takeoff song "Nothing Changed" on his Story, along with the text: "Good convo with my bro." He even tagged Offset, making it clear that the two men were on the same page. The comment section was flooded with happy fans. Some lamented that it took the passing of a close friend to bring Quavo and Offset together. "They should have did this before Rich Homie died," one user wrote. Most of the commenters were happy that steps were being taken at all. "Good," another user wrote. "We need y’all. We done already lost too much of our childhood."

Read More: Playboi Carti Pays Tribute To Rich Homie Quan During Award Acceptance Speech

Quavo Confirmed He Had A Good Convo With Offset

Quavo and Offset have talked about each other in interviews. There's generally a sense of frustration underpinning their answers, though. Offset made it clear that he didn't care about fan speculation during his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. "I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other," the rapper stated. "We went through something. We don’t have to show you n**gas smiles and faces, so stop doing that."

Quavo has also taken digs at the rocky public relationship between Offset and Cardi B. He took to Twitter in December to make it clear that he wasn't condoning the airing out of personal information that Offset was participating in. "Nephew ain’t with the soap opera," Quavo tweeted. "Long live rocket. Pray for y’all though." The tension seemed to dissipate slightly in April, when Offset wished Quavo a happy birthday on Instagram. "Happy gday my brother @quavohuncho love you 4L," he wrote. It's unclear how much Rich Homie Quan's death sped up the process, but it looks like the Migos rappers are finally ready to bury the hatchet.