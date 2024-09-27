Takeoff's Brother Checks Offset For Mentioning His "Twin" In Twitter Rant

He wants Takeoff's memory preserved.

It has been a roller coaster week for Offset. The Migos rapper started things off strong, securing his first ever Diamond plaque for his appearance on Tyga's "Taste." The same day he got his plaque, though, his ex, Cardi B exploded on social media. She took to Instagram to air out their personal issues. They hurled insults at each other in the comment section. At one point, Cardi even posted screenshots of NSFW texts between her and Offset. It was a lot. And it kept going the next day.

Offset fired off a few angry tweets on Thursday morning. One of them alluded to the fact that he should have heeded the advice of those around him. Presumably, with regards to his relationship with Cardi B. "Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me," he wrote. It seemed harmless enough. Offset wound up sparking another social media confrontation, though. YRN Lingo, the younger brother of Migos rapper Takeoff, didn't like what Offset had to say. He called out Offset for alluding to Takeoff, and told him to think twice before involving the late rapper in personal drama.

YRN Lingo Urged Offset To Let His Brother Rest

"My brother ain't tell him sh*t," YRN Lingo wrote on Instagram. "Let my twin rest." The comment makes sense when considering the strained relationship Offset had with Takeoff at the time of his death. They had a falling out around 2022, which led to the dissolution of Migos. Offset went solo, and Takeoff and Quavo started recording as a duo. It's worth noting that Offset was not related to the other members of Migos. Takeoff avoided talking about the split during interviews, but Quavo made it clear that they were not close with the third member following the split.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo," Quavo told Revolt TV in 2022. He also threw shade at the lack of family ties between them and Offset. "We just came from a loyal family," the rapper asserted. "Sh*t that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be." Despite their falling out, Offset admitted that Takeoff's death emotionally affected him. "That sh*t hurts," he told Variety in 2023. "Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here." We hope the Migos rapper catches a break in the near future. Maybe he should take a break from social media.