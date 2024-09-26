Cardi B Threatens To Take Offset To Court In Scathing Instagram Rant

She really didn't hold back.

Cardi B wanted all of the smoke on September 25. The rapper took to Instagram Live and let loose a stream of claims about her husband, Offset. Cardi accused the Migos superstar of threatening to take away the gifts that he'd previously bought her. The rapper dismissed these threats as stemming from Offset's insecurity, and proceeded to threaten him back with a lawsuit. "Now we going to court," she announced. "Court war, right?"

Cardi B did not appreciate Offset's alleged behavior in the months leading up to this explosive rant. She aired out all of the dirty laundry between her and the father of her child. "A n**ga think that they can just buy a b**ch," she explained. "I love me sh*t but you can't buy me." Cardi then flipped the script on Offset and accused the Migos rapper of being a hypocrite. "I find it funny that n**gas think that they can f**k on anything," she asserted. "But when I start talking to n**gas you wanna threaten me with taking sh*t that I f**king worked my a*s off for."

Cardi B Claims That She Earned All Her Belongings

The frustration in Cardi B's voice became more evident as the IG Live wore on. She made it clear to both Offset and the people watching that she wants to move on from her relationship. She'd prefer it if Offset did the same. "You wanna play those games with me," she asked her spouse. "Since you wanna threaten me, talking about you wanna take my sh*t cuse I wanna move on? Move on." Cardi twisted the knife one more time by reminding Offset of his infidelity in the past. "It's no fun when momma got the gun, right," she posited.

To be fair, both parties seem to have made missteps. At least, if the claims by Cardi B and Offset are to be believed. While the former was going nuclear on Instagram Live, Offset went into the comments and accused her of cheating. Worse still, the Migos rapper claimed that Cardi slept with another man while she was pregnant with his child. "U f**ked with a baby inside tell the truth," he wrote on the screen. It's going to be a messy break up for the two rap stars. Especially if Cardi's claims about going to court are true.