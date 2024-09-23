Cardi B Flaunts Her Post-Pregnancy Body & Weight Loss In Stunning New Look

It's only been two weeks since Cardi B gave birth to her daughter.

After giving birth to her third child, Cardi B didn't take long before heading back to the gym and working hard on her post-pregnancy body. As she recently showed off in some Instagram Story posts, this clearly paid off, as fans can't believe her slim new figure just two weeks out of childbirth. Moreover, the Bronx femcee took to the social media platform on Saturday (September 21) to flaunt her geisha-inspired fit ahead of a friend's themed party at a New York City nightclub. We have to commend her for not only living up to her own expectations and goals, but for also being very transparent about this as a personal process, not something that anyone else needs to live up to.

However, these new developments in Cardi B's life aren't always positive. For example, she recently had to say goodbye to her good friend Star Brim due to her prison sentence on RICO charges, and it was a pretty emotional moment. While some might assume that these circumstances could drive friends apart, it seems like they actually feel stronger in their bond due to their sadness over this situation. We'll see whether Cardi provides us with updates on Star Brim's status or if they will instead reconnect further down the line.

Cardi B's Post-Birth Curves

Elsewhere, Cardi B is dealing with a lawsuit over her and Offset allegedly failed to pay for their use of a mansion in a music video. Clearly, it's not that big of a headache, or else she might not want to party out on the town. But the mother of three already clapped back at these claims, so we'll see if anything actually comes of that case. After all, it could just be an easily rectified misunderstanding.