cardi b pregnancy
- RelationshipsCardi B And Offset: Relationship TimelineAll of their children and their cheating scandal.ByLaura Fuentes1.6K Views
- MusicCardi B, Offset & Kulture Pose For Stunning New Pregnancy PortraitsThe "WAP" hitmaker shared the new portraits on her social media. ByMadusa S.5.9K Views
- MusicCardi B Reveals Kulture's Thoughts On Becoming A Big SisterShe added she and Offset are looking forward to expanding their family. ByMadusa S.1.9K Views
- MusicOffset Surprises Cardi B With Baby Kulture On Mother's DayOffset made sure Cardi B had a great Mother's Day.ByAida C.22.3K Views
- MusicCardi B Already Thinking About Having Another Baby With OffsetCardi B might be thinking of adding on to her family with Offset.ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views
- MusicCardi B Flaunts Her Skinny Post-Pregnancy Body In Latest IG PostCardi even admits she needs to gain some weight back now. ByKevin Goddard8.8K Views
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Host The Most Lit Baby Shower You Can ImagineCardi B's baby shower was not your regular affair.ByAlex Zidel5.7K Views
- MusicCardi B Shows Impressively Large Baby Bump During "I Like It" Twerking VideoCardi B can't hide her happiness.ByAlex Zidel6.2K Views
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Pushes Back Lawsuit Deposition Because Her Baby Is Due SoonThe lawyers will have to wait, baby Cardi is coming out soon.ByAlex Zidel9.3K Views
- MusicCardi B Overjoyed With How Pregnancy Changed Her Body: "Brand New Pair Of T*tties"Cardi B doesn't need to travel to the Dominican for her body enhancements anymore.ByAlex Zidel7.2K Views
- MusicCardi B Still Working Her "Ass Off" Despite Cancelling PerformancesWhile she may not be performing, Cardi still has a lot up her sleeve.ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- MusicCardi B's Sister Hennessy On Pregnancy Backlash: "She’s Happy & She’s Free"Hennessy Carolina defends her sister Cardi B amidst pregnancy backlash.ByAlex Zidel4.9K Views
- MusicCardi B's Sister Hennessy Pens Heartfelt Post: "Your Pregnancy Is Mines"Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina is ecstatic about upcoming auntie status. ByMitch Findlay4.2K Views
- SocietyCardi B Debuts Baby Bump During "SNL" PerformanceCardi B puts an end to the speculation after revealing her pregnancy on "SNL."ByMilca P.22.3K Views