Cardi B Wastes No Time In Returning To The Gym After Giving Birth

The grind never stops for long.

Cardi B may have given birth just nine days ago, but she didn't take long to keep up with her previous lifestyle routines and her career moves. Moreover, she recently shared some videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday (September 15) of her at the gym, eschewing weight training for some stair master cardio. "Since im off tonight im doing a late night gym session,” the Bronx femcee shared. “No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem. Remember ladies this is my third baby …with my other 2 babies I was still on bedrest on my first week postpartum."

For those unaware, Cardi B had previously expressed her goal to quickly "snap back" to her body and get back in shape after her third pregnancy, which combats haters given their response to the previous two. "Y’all was making fun of me thinking that I was getting extra surgeries," she remarked. "All along, I just gained 15lbs 'cause I’m a pregnant hoe. [...] The time as soon as I give birth, I’m going to work out. I remember how y’all made me feel in May, and y’all hurt my feelings. Snap back is gonna be on a thousand."

Cardi B Hits The Gym Just Days After Giving Birth

Furthermore, it's heartening to see Cardi B go through this process while still sharing some adorable moments of her new baby's birth. In a new clip, she and Offset admire the little one and sharing news of their arrival with the couple's six-year-old daughter Kulture. Their three-year-old Wave was also there, and it was overall a very wholesome moment. Even though the rap romance is no more, it's clear that they still have a lot of love for each other and committed mutually to always support their family.

Amid all this, Cardi B gave another important update on her upcoming album. "Now is crunch time [disc emoji] on my kids," she tweeted. As such, it seems like this is the final stretch for this next project, and while we don't have any details, it's been a long time coming. Maybe it lands much sooner than we think...