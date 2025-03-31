Suspect Wanted For Sayso P & Sauce Walka Shooting Found Dead In Houston

Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 07: Sauce Walka performs on stage during the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour at Toyota Center on December 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
The man reported deceased was the Memphis PD's first identified suspect in the tragic Sayso P/Sauce Walka shooting last weekend.

The still unfathomable story surrounding the death of Memphis MC Sayso P has just received a critical update. Per a recent update from the Memphis Police Department, the first suspect that was identified from the fatal shooting has been pronounced dead. Jayden Dandridge, 21, had a warrant out for his arrest as of Thursday, March 27. He was facing first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two more counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Additionally. Dandridge was also hit with theft of property worth anywhere in between $10,000-$60,000. To be more specific, it was an auto theft charge. He used a 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack to help locate Sayso P and his label's boss, Sauce Walka.

The Memphis PD have believed that this was a motivated attack; however, the reasons remain unknown. What they do know is that Jayden Dandridge's dead body was found in Houston, Texas. It's worth noting that Walka is from there. That leads us to believe that maybe suspect was looking to potentially hunt down the veteran. However, that is not confirmed. Authorities have yet to discover how Dandridge was killed as well. Despite the alleged actions he committed, we are sending our thoughts to the loved ones of his during this time.

Sayso P & Sauce Walka Memphis Shooting

Now that Dandridge is no longer a part of this investigation, the potential $6,000 reward is no longer available. As for the police, they are now issuing a warrant for second suspect. His name is Kevin Brown and he is 22 years of age. He's facing charges of firstt-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property ranging from $10,000-$60,000.

The Memphis PD is urging that if anyone has information, they need to contact the phone number listed above. This update arrives after Sayso P was murdered outside of a Westin Hotel on Saturday, March 22. Walka was injured in the attack, suffering one to the leg. He's out of the hospital and recovering. He was last seen with crutches and gauze dressing. He's been hurting since his artist's passing but has been doing all he can to keep his spirit alive by visiting P's favorite restaurant recently. Our best wishes continue to go out to the late MC's loved ones as they try to move forward.

[Via]

