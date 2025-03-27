Memphis Police ID First Suspect In Sauce Walka And Sayso P Shooting

The Memphis shooting that broke out during the weekend rocked the hip hop world. Sauce Walka was injured in the attack, and fellow rapper Sayso P was killed. Those responsible got away, but police made it clear from the jump that this was not a random act. They asserted that Sauce Walka and Sayso P were specific targets, and vowed to bring the shooters to justice. Memphis police got one step closer to doing so on Wednesday. The department identified who they believe to be one of the shooters, complete with photo and name.

Memphis PD have issued an arrest warrant for Jayden Dandrige. The 21-year-old is being charged with two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He's also charged with auto theft and first degree murder for the death of Sayso P. Police told TMZ that they identified the suspect by pouring over hours of security footage in the area where the shooting took place. The vehicle that was used to target Sauce Walka and Sayso was also recovered. It has subsequently been identified as a 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack. A $6K award has been offered to those with information about Dandrige.

Sauce Walka Sayso P Tribute

Sauce Walka did not sustain any major injuries following the shooting. He did, however, issue a message regarding the death of friend Sayso P. The rapper made it clear he was devastated by the loss in a social media post. "Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel," he explained. "Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room." Sauce Walka also lamented the fact that they linked up when they did and questioned whether Sayso would still be alive under different circumstances. "You always so hardheaded blood," Sauce asserted. "But u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together. Wish u just went DR wit shimmy and shot off and skipped this trip to Memphis. U was too excited I finally agreed to come to da M."

Dandrige may be on the police radar, but they suspect multiple shooters were involved. "This appears to be a targeted shooting incident," a Memphis police rep explained. "The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle, [and] fired shots without engaging in any conversation. They got back into the white vehicle and fled."