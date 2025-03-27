Memphis Police ID First Suspect In Sauce Walka And Sayso P Shooting

BY Elias Andrews 174 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 07: Sauce Walka performs on stage during the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour at Toyota Center on December 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
There's been lots of debate surrounding the Sauce Walka and Sayso P shooting, but police have finally had a breakthrough.

The Memphis shooting that broke out during the weekend rocked the hip hop world. Sauce Walka was injured in the attack, and fellow rapper Sayso P was killed. Those responsible got away, but police made it clear from the jump that this was not a random act. They asserted that Sauce Walka and Sayso P were specific targets, and vowed to bring the shooters to justice. Memphis police got one step closer to doing so on Wednesday. The department identified who they believe to be one of the shooters, complete with photo and name.

Memphis PD have issued an arrest warrant for Jayden Dandrige. The 21-year-old is being charged with two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He's also charged with auto theft and first degree murder for the death of Sayso P. Police told TMZ that they identified the suspect by pouring over hours of security footage in the area where the shooting took place. The vehicle that was used to target Sauce Walka and Sayso was also recovered. It has subsequently been identified as a 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack. A $6K award has been offered to those with information about Dandrige.

Read More: Sauce Walka Visits Sayso P's Favorite Memphis Restaurant Days After His Tragic Passing

Sauce Walka Sayso P Tribute

Sauce Walka did not sustain any major injuries following the shooting. He did, however, issue a message regarding the death of friend Sayso P. The rapper made it clear he was devastated by the loss in a social media post. "Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel," he explained. "Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room." Sauce Walka also lamented the fact that they linked up when they did and questioned whether Sayso would still be alive under different circumstances. "You always so hardheaded blood," Sauce asserted. "But u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together. Wish u just went DR wit shimmy and shot off and skipped this trip to Memphis. U was too excited I finally agreed to come to da M."

Dandrige may be on the police radar, but they suspect multiple shooters were involved. "This appears to be a targeted shooting incident," a Memphis police rep explained. "The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle, [and] fired shots without engaging in any conversation. They got back into the white vehicle and fled."

Read More: Sauce Walka Barely Escapes In New Surveillance Footage From Sayso P Shooting

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Sauce Walka Blames Weed Sayso P Hip Hop News Music Sauce Walka Partially Blames Weed For Sayso P’s Tragic Death 2.1K
Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Houston, TX Music Sauce Walka Barely Escapes In New Surveillance Footage From Sayso P Shooting 5.3K
Sauce Walka Addresses Sayso P Shooting Recovery Hip Hop News Music Sauce Walka Finally Addresses Sayso P Shooting Amid Recovery 2.7K
Sauce Walka Father Confirms Condition Sayso P Shooting Hip Hop News Music Sauce Walka's Father Confirms Rapper's Condition After Alleged Sayso P Shooting 2.9K