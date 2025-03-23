Sauce Walka's Father Confirms Rapper's Condition After Alleged Sayso P Shooting

Houston rapper Sauce Walka may have caused controversy sometimes for his local rap scene comments, but the city is behind him following a deadly Memphis shooting on Saturday (March 22). According to online reports, suspects shot and killed his artist Sayso P and struck Sauce in the leg. But at press time, law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased victim, so take that with a grain of salt. However, KHOU 11 was able to confirm via Walka's father that he was shot in the thigh and currently rests in non-critical condition in a hospital. Fortunately, it seems like he will recover.

"Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead," the father reportedly expressed concerning the Sauce Walka Memphis shooting. He and a friend (possibly Sayso P, but again, unconfirmed) were reportedly outside of a Memphis hotel when just before 3PM, a white four-door vehicle pulled up in front of them. A suspect reportedly emerged from the car and fired several shots at the two men before speeding off. According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspect vehicle quickly left the downtown Memphis area.

Sauce Walka Shooting

However, they also relayed during a Saturday night press conference that they issued a city-wide alert for officers to search for the vehicle in question. CSI investigators continue to work towards an arrest, although they did publicly share some early interpretations and suspicions regarding this shooting and hit-and-run murder. According to law enforcement officials, this was a targeted attack against Sauce Walka and his friend. This follows other allegations and speculative theories from folks such as music manager Rainwater, who alleged to Wack 100 that the perpetrator(s) did not mean to harm Sauce and instead only sought Sayso P.