Sauce Walka's Father Confirms Rapper's Condition After Alleged Sayso P Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1178 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sauce Walka Father Confirms Condition Sayso P Shooting Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Guest and Sauce Walka attend 50 Shades of Key Glock BET Awards After Party at Private Residence on June 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Key Glock / Paper Route Empire)
Sauce Walka is in stable condition after a Memphis shooting, but authorities haven't confirmed if his artist Sayso P is the deceased victim.

Houston rapper Sauce Walka may have caused controversy sometimes for his local rap scene comments, but the city is behind him following a deadly Memphis shooting on Saturday (March 22). According to online reports, suspects shot and killed his artist Sayso P and struck Sauce in the leg. But at press time, law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased victim, so take that with a grain of salt. However, KHOU 11 was able to confirm via Walka's father that he was shot in the thigh and currently rests in non-critical condition in a hospital. Fortunately, it seems like he will recover.

"Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead," the father reportedly expressed concerning the Sauce Walka Memphis shooting. He and a friend (possibly Sayso P, but again, unconfirmed) were reportedly outside of a Memphis hotel when just before 3PM, a white four-door vehicle pulled up in front of them. A suspect reportedly emerged from the car and fired several shots at the two men before speeding off. According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspect vehicle quickly left the downtown Memphis area.

Read More: Sauce Walka Insists Presidency Is A “Man’s Job” Following Donald Trump Win

Sauce Walka Shooting

However, they also relayed during a Saturday night press conference that they issued a city-wide alert for officers to search for the vehicle in question. CSI investigators continue to work towards an arrest, although they did publicly share some early interpretations and suspicions regarding this shooting and hit-and-run murder. According to law enforcement officials, this was a targeted attack against Sauce Walka and his friend. This follows other allegations and speculative theories from folks such as music manager Rainwater, who alleged to Wack 100 that the perpetrator(s) did not mean to harm Sauce and instead only sought Sayso P.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims' families as we await more information on this case. Sauce Walka is a brazen Texas MC who became no stranger to legal trouble in the past, but we know very little about this case. As such, perhaps the near future will hold an explanation or identify the suspects responsible for this tragedy.

Read More: XXL Recruits Ferg, Ab-Soul, & Sauce Walka For Their New Cypher Lab Series

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Police Sauce Walka Sayso P Shooting Targeted Investigation Hip Hop News Music Police Believe Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting Was A Targeted Attack Amid Investigation 1.8K
Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Houston, TX Crime Sauce Walka Among Two Men Shot In Memphis, TSF Rapper Sayso P Dead 17.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1188
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K