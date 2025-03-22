Sauce Walka Among Two Men Shot In Memphis, TSF Rapper Sayso P Dead

Sauce Walka and his artist Sayso P were reportedly shot in Memphis near the FedExForum on Saturday. While Sauce Walka survived and remains in stable condition, Sayso P succumbed to his injuries. The shooting took place outside the Westin Hotel, prompting a heavy police presence and road closures in the area. Local reports indicate that the incident unfolded at the intersection of Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee Avenue. The Memphis Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the identities of the victims. Multiple sources on social media report that Sauce Walka and Sayso P were involved.

Sauce Walka and Sayso P's reasons for being in Memphis remain unknown. A video from the crime scene surfaced online, allegedly showing Sauce Walka standing near an emergency vehicle as flashing police lights illuminated the area. The footage captured multiple patrol cars and ambulances responding to the situation. News of the shooting would have fans rushing to social media to express their condolences and learn more about the incident. An social media user tweeted, "Can’t no rappers go to Memphis." "Rappers had a bad week this week," tweeted another X user.

Sauce Walka Shot

The shooting closes out a week of rapper involved murders. Yella Beezy, a fellow Texas rapper, was indicted on murder-for-hire charges in alleged connection to the 2020 murder of Dallas rapper Mo3. The indictement claims that Yella Beezy orchrasted the murder with shooter Kewon White. White shot Mo3 on the Interstate 35 near the Dallas Zoo in November 2020. The rapper would die on the scene.