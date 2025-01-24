Sauce Walka Alleges That Travis Scott Doesn't Like Houston OGs Because Of Their Criticisms

Sauce Walka and Travis Scott are two Houston MCs with very distinct career paths. The former remained a smaller name yet a big presence in his hometown, and the latter took the city to the biggest stages in the world while not really making that a focal point of his artistry, especially from a collaborative sense. During a recent interview on the One On One W/ Mike D podcast, Walka claimed that La Flame doesn't actually like his rap OGs or otherwise in the area. The context around this conversation seems to be around how Houston could take its more relatively localized talent to the same highs as artists like Travis and Megan Thee Stallion, who has made her roots more clear through her collaborations and shows in ways that Travis has also engaged with from time to time.

"This is our moment to be polarized and idolized at the same level as Travis Scott and Megan," Sauce Walka posited. "And guess what? If that was done enough, that would've dragged Travis Scott and Megan to want to come and do this s**t on the G. Because guess what? We the ones that got the songs with Travis Scott and Megan. Me and Maxo Kream the only persons that got a song with Megan Thee Stallion. I got Lil Keke and Big Pokey on a song with Megan Thee Stallion, and you. I called you, I did that."

Sauce Walka Speaks On Travis Scott

"Only me and Maxo Kream got songs with Travis Scott," Sauce Walka continued. "Travis Scott don't got songs with no OGs in Houston. He don't like none of the OGs in Houston. 'Cause he don't like the way they treated him when he was Lil' Travis. But he not gon' vocalize it. He not gon' say it, he not gon' do what I'm doing. He gon' let y'all perform, do a little of this, a little of that.