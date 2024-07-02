Sauce Walka Enlists Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, BossMan Dlow & More For "Saucefather 2"

Sauce Walka sometimes gets forgotten when it comes to the stars that are from the state of Texas. Thankfully, there are fans and publications out there that show the Houston native his due respect. For example, Complex recently dropped their top 20 best rap verses of the year so far and he made the cut. Slotting in right at the 20th spot was his performance on the cover of Drake's "8am in Charlotte" called "1 AM in Houston (Freestyle)". It is an underrated series of bars, as the underground vet speaks passionately about police brutality. While Sauce Walka is not getting that deep on Saucefather 2, he is definitely bringing heaters.