Sauce Walka Enlists Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, BossMan Dlow & More For "Saucefather 2"

BYZachary Horvath62 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sauce walka saucefather 2sauce walka saucefather 2
Sauce Walka is having a stellar 2024.

Sauce Walka sometimes gets forgotten when it comes to the stars that are from the state of Texas. Thankfully, there are fans and publications out there that show the Houston native his due respect. For example, Complex recently dropped their top 20 best rap verses of the year so far and he made the cut. Slotting in right at the 20th spot was his performance on the cover of Drake's "8am in Charlotte" called "1 AM in Houston (Freestyle)". It is an underrated series of bars, as the underground vet speaks passionately about police brutality. While Sauce Walka is not getting that deep on Saucefather 2, he is definitely bringing heaters.

This is the follow-up to his 2017 tape Saucefather, which was an solo project through and through. However, the sequel is full of high-profile features. Sauce Walka is giving fans a mixture of established superstars and up-and-comers. Travis Scott and Lil Yachty lead the way and BossMan Dlow and YTB Fatt round out a solid cast of co-stars. Sauce shows some love to his Southern hip-hop roots across the tape, throwing in some chopped and screwed sections at the end of each track. Check out Saucefather 2 with the streaming links below.

Read More: Childish Gambino Announces "Bando Stone & The New World" Release Date, Fans React To "Lithonia"

Listen To Saucefather 2 By Sauce Walka

Saucefather 2 Tracklist:

  1. Master P
  2. Katie Ledecky
  3. 304 Bounty Hunter
  4. 5000 Ones
  5. MADE RICH BY GOD
  6. Scratched My Rolls (feat. Lil Yachty)
  7. Tweety (feat. Rizzoo Rizzoo)
  8. Where My Soda? (feat. YTB Fatt)
  9. Sneak Freak
  10. Rules (feat. BossMan Dlow)
  11. Money Counter (feat. Travis Scott)
  12. Bankroll
  13. Za So Loud (feat. Wizz Havinn)
  14. Neighborhood (feat. Lil Jairmy)
  15. 5th Ward
  16. Sidewayz
  17. Heath Ledger
  18. Rolls Parked On The K

Read More: Proof’s Son Reveals He's Playing An Important Role In Big Sean‘s Upcoming Album

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
wizz havinn fresh out the trenchesMixtapesWizz Havinn Gives Us A Look On How He Made It "Fresh Out The Trenches"923
MixtapesWe Did It3.1K
MixtapesSauce Walka Drops Off "Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2" Ft. Travis Scott, Maxo Kream & More4.8K
MixtapesWorried407