Sauce Walka Enlists Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, BossMan Dlow & More For "Saucefather 2"

Sauce Walka sometimes gets forgotten when it comes to the stars that are from the state of Texas. Thankfully, there are fans and publications out there that show the Houston native his due respect. For example, Complex recently dropped their top 20 best rap verses of the year so far and he made the cut. Slotting in right at the 20th spot was his performance on the cover of Drake's "8am in Charlotte" called "1 AM in Houston (Freestyle)". It is an underrated series of bars, as the underground vet speaks passionately about police brutality. While Sauce Walka is not getting that deep on Saucefather 2, he is definitely bringing heaters.
This is the follow-up to his 2017 tape Saucefather, which was an solo project through and through. However, the sequel is full of high-profile features. Sauce Walka is giving fans a mixture of established superstars and up-and-comers. Travis Scott and Lil Yachty lead the way and BossMan Dlow and YTB Fatt round out a solid cast of co-stars. Sauce shows some love to his Southern hip-hop roots across the tape, throwing in some chopped and screwed sections at the end of each track. Check out Saucefather 2 with the streaming links below.
Listen To Saucefather 2 By Sauce Walka
Saucefather 2 Tracklist:
- Master P
- Katie Ledecky
- 304 Bounty Hunter
- 5000 Ones
- MADE RICH BY GOD
- Scratched My Rolls (feat. Lil Yachty)
- Tweety (feat. Rizzoo Rizzoo)
- Where My Soda? (feat. YTB Fatt)
- Sneak Freak
- Rules (feat. BossMan Dlow)
- Money Counter (feat. Travis Scott)
- Bankroll
- Za So Loud (feat. Wizz Havinn)
- Neighborhood (feat. Lil Jairmy)
- 5th Ward
- Sidewayz
- Heath Ledger
- Rolls Parked On The K