Sauce Walka
- MusicSauce Walka Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Sauce Walka's net worth, impact on Texas rap, OnlyFans success, and prolific career.By Axl Banks
- MusicA Guide Through Houston’s Rap Scene With Paul Wall: On “The Great Wall," That Mexican O.T & Metro Boomin CollaborationFrom Rap-A-Lot and Street Military to Megan Thee Stallion and Don Toliver, Paul Wall traces the roots of Houston’s vibrant sound and looks forward to its evolution. The People’s Champ tells HotNewHipHop why Trump’s presidency impeded the release of “The Great Wall,” how That Mexican O.T. made him rerecord his verse, and why working with Metro Boomin reminds him of his days on Swishahouse.By Aron A.
- SongsSauce Walka Goes Old School On Promotional Single "Im Him"Sauce is rapping like the rent is due on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSauce Walka Uses Car Crash Arrest To Give Safety PSA To The YouthAlways wear your seatbelt, kids.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSauce Walka Arrested After Police Chase, Crashed Car At 130 Miles Per HourThe Houston rapper was charged with evading arrest or detention, but it's unclear why this chase happened in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSauce Walka Challenges J. Cole To A Rap Off: "ILL GO BAR 4 BAR WIT ANY GOAT"J. Cole has been untouchable this year, but Walka is confident. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSauce Walka's Daughter Speaks For The First Time In Touching MomentSauce Walka shared the sweet moment on IG.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSauce Walka Responds To Charleston White's Macing Claims"You gotta love Charleston."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCharleston White Claims He Maced Sauce Walka & His Label CrewThe Sauce Factory allegedly got attacked by the media personality, who's building up a bit of a habit for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSauce Walka Keeps The Energy High On New Album, "DAT BOY DEN"With the rest of The Sauce Factory, the Houston MC flows with ease over hard-hitting beats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSauce Walka Wouldn't Ever Work With 6ix9ine, Not Even For A Billion DollarsExpressing distaste for the rainbow-haired rapper is a priceless activity for Sauce.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSauce Walka Celebrates $10M+ Earnings With New "ONLY FANS" Single: StreamThe song follows Sauce's surprise cypher with Meek Mill and G Herbo that's currently going viral.OnlyBy Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSauce Walka Flexes New $500K ChainThe pricey Cuban chain was designed by Johnny Dang.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSauce Walka Says He's Made Over $10 Million From OnlyFansSauce Walka says he's been making millions off of OnlyFans.By Cole Blake
- MusicSauce Walka Responds To Backlash For Saying He Doesn't "Date" Black WomenSauce Walka took to Twitter to respond to backlash he faced after claiming he doesn't date black women.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSauce Walka Allegedly Arrested On Drug Charges After Crew Hit With RICOThe rapper was reportedly caught with 66 grams of marijuana and his bail was set at $5K.By Gabriel Bras Nevares