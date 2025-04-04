Sauce Walka & That Mexican OT Link For Soulful Southern Jam "Samsung Screenz"

It's been a rough week and change for Sauce Walka, but one of his Texas brothers, That Mexican OT, is here to help pick his spirits up.

He was a victim of a shooting himself. Hopefully, justice will be served sooner than later. For Sauce, all he can do is live out Sayso P's legacy and continue to move forward. That's what he's doing this weekend thanks to some assistance from fellow Texas MC, That Mexican OT. Together, they have come by with "Samsung Screenz," an earnest and heartfelt Southern rap cut. Led by somber keys and slow-mo hi-hats, the track focuses on the rapper's obstacles and wins. Overall, Sauce Walka is our favorite part of the single. His passionate tone and reflective verse have us revisiting this one again and again. However, OT's performance is just as strong. He brings some energy and his trademark speedy flows and sticks to the topics at hand. Overall, you can't go wrong with "Samsung Screenz."

Sauce Walka may still be walking on this earth, but that doesn't mean he isn't battling inner demons. As many of you know, the Houston rapper nearly lost his life in Memphis just over a week ago. He and his signee, Sayso P, were in the latter's hometown and while there, they got caught in a gunfight in which they were unarmed. Fortunately, Walka was left with a leg injury. However, Sayso P was not so lucky. He would succumb to his wounds outside of a Westin Hotel. He was just 27. The Memphis PD are currently on the hunt for one of their prime suspects, 22-year-old Ke v in Brown. They were hot on the trail of Jayden Dandridge, their first target. However, the 21-year-old would be found dead in Walka's hometown.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.