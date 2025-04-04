Sauce Walka & That Mexican OT Link For Soulful Southern Jam "Samsung Screenz"

Sauce Walka may still be walking on this earth, but that doesn't mean he isn't battling inner demons. As many of you know, the Houston rapper nearly lost his life in Memphis just over a week ago. He and his signee, Sayso P, were in the latter's hometown and while there, they got caught in a gunfight in which they were unarmed. Fortunately, Walka was left with a leg injury. However, Sayso P was not so lucky. He would succumb to his wounds outside of a Westin Hotel. He was just 27. The Memphis PD are currently on the hunt for one of their prime suspects, 22-year-old Kevin Brown. They were hot on the trail of Jayden Dandridge, their first target. However, the 21-year-old would be found dead in Walka's hometown.
He was a victim of a shooting himself. Hopefully, justice will be served sooner than later. For Sauce, all he can do is live out Sayso P's legacy and continue to move forward. That's what he's doing this weekend thanks to some assistance from fellow Texas MC, That Mexican OT. Together, they have come by with "Samsung Screenz," an earnest and heartfelt Southern rap cut. Led by somber keys and slow-mo hi-hats, the track focuses on the rapper's obstacles and wins. Overall, Sauce Walka is our favorite part of the single. His passionate tone and reflective verse have us revisiting this one again and again. However, OT's performance is just as strong. He brings some energy and his trademark speedy flows and sticks to the topics at hand. Overall, you can't go wrong with "Samsung Screenz."