That Mexican OT & Sauce Walka Are Locked In Together On Joint LP "Chicken & Sauce"

That Mexican OT has been embodying the Texas rap sound since breaking through with his viral hit, "Johnny Dang" with Paul Wall in 2023. He's been welcomed in with open arms from the vets of the region since also due to his unique approach. One of those MCs from Houston, Sauce Walka, has been linking with him with decent regularity on tracks.
But now, That Mexican OT and Sauce are joining forces for a full body of work this weekend with Chicken & Sauce. Dropped without much notice, it brings 14 tracks to market with features from Lil Jairmy, MG Lil Bubba, Drodi, and Sosamann. There was one single released ahead of it though.
That would be the drugged-out and sample-heavy cut, "Samsung Screenz." At just 44 minutes, That Mexican OT and Sauce Walka don't overstay their welcome. But they also make the most of their time in the process.
Overall, it has to do with their varying deliveries and excellent production choices. Whether it be more melodic cuts like "PlayHer" or the more sinister and blunter "Check Please," you are getting a lot of bang for your buck, so to speak.
There are nods to older greats of the South like UGK along with the up-to-date takes on the sound brought forth by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, for example. It's probably going to go down as a slept-on tape, but Chicken & Sauce is definitely a highlight for April but will be for 2025, too. Check it out on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music.
That Mexican OT & Sauce Walka Chicken & Sauce
Chicken & Sauce Tracklist:
- Crazy Talk
- Down In Texas
- Shout Down
- Samsung Screenz
- Gallons (feat. Lil Jairmy, Sosamann, Drodi & MG Lil Bubba)
- Ugk
- All There (feat. Peso Peso)
- Check Please (feat. Lil Jairmy & MG Lil Bubba)
- Where Them Hoes At
- PlayHer (feat. Lil Jairmy)
- They F*cked Up
- Bad Man
- Young Man
- Fu