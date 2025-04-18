That Mexican OT & Sauce Walka Are Locked In Together On Joint LP "Chicken & Sauce"

That Mexican OT and Sauce Walka are looking to unite the South with this well-produced and hazy collab tape.

There are nods to older greats of the South like UGK along with the up-to-date takes on the sound brought forth by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion , for example. It's probably going to go down as a slept-on tape, but Chicken & Sauce is definitely a highlight for April but will be for 2025, too. Check it out on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music.

That Mexican OT has been embodying the Texas rap sound since breaking through with his viral hit, "Johnny Dang" with Paul Wall in 2023. He's been welcomed in with open arms from the vets of the region since also due to his unique approach. One of those MCs from Houston, Sauce Walka, has been linking with him with decent regularity on tracks.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.