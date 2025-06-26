That Mexican OT Publicly Apologizes For His Comments On Using The N-Word

BY Devin Morton
Link Copied to Clipboard!
that-Mexican-ot-apologizes-sauce-walka-hip-hop-news
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: That Mexican OT performs during 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
That Mexican OT came under fire last week for his thoughts on who should be allowed to use the N-word.

Texas rapper That Mexican OT sparked quite a bit of controversy after appearing on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast last week. After Cleotrapa asked OT for his thoughts on the N-word, he responded with a lengthy quote defending his usage of the word.

"I feel like I can say it, but not because of that, and I'ma tell you why. What the f**k are you going to do about it?" he asked. "And then second of all, I grew up loving these motherf***ers. I grew up fighting with them, I grew up eating with them. I grew up f***ing doing bad s**t with them, I grew up loving with them, I got family. It's not even about family. Even if I wasn't related to nobody that's Black, s**t, it's what the f**k I was surrounded by."

That response sparked debate within the Black community over who can actually say the word. It also led to responses from some of That Mexican OT's rapper peers. In a post caught by AllHipHop, Denver rapper Tr3fonc took to Instagram to say that he "lost a lot of respect" for OT. That prompted an apology from OT, who said he gave a "stupid answer" to a "stupid question."

Friend and collaborator Sauce Walka initially defended That Mexican OT, but backtracked after seeing the full clip in context. "B***h you wrong, h**," Walka said in the video. He explained that he did not feel strongly about OT's actual comments. However, the way he challenged the Black women in the room (OT asked the room "what the f*** are you going to do about it?" after his initial comments) was uncalled for. He added that he did not believe that OT would have been so outspoken in a room of Black men.

That Mexican OT Sauce Walka

That Mexican OT and Sauce Walka have a friendship, even working on the Chicken & Sauce joint album, which dropped in April. As such, OT did not take Walka's firm words personally. "I love yu I ain’t mad 🤎 thank yu," he wrote in the comments of Walka's video.

With these apologies and public statements, it seems that the debate is over. It will be interesting to see how That Mexican OT operates moving forward, but it seems unlikely that this controversy will follow him around for much longer.

