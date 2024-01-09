That Mexican OT Drops An Absolute Banger With "02.02.99"

Southern hip-hop always seems to produce some of the best bangers. Whether you like your hits chopped and screwed or dark and atmospheric, this subgenre has you covered. Someone who is bringing some fresh and eccentric cuts to the table is That Mexican OT. The 24-year-old rapper from Bay City Texas has been blowing up over the past few months.

What got people buzzing about him was his "Johnny Dang" single and music video. The track featured fellow Texas legend Paul Wall and gave many listeners a peek at what OT could bring. Simply put, it proved that he is here to stay. One thing you will notice right off the bat is how he raps. He loves to roll his "l's and "r's" and it adds a lot of character to his performances. OT is becoming one of rap's beloved figures due to his charismatic personality as well.

Listen To "02.02.99" By That Mexican OT

That Mexican OT looks to build on a strong 2023 with an even better 2024. To some, he may need to prove that he is not a one-hit wonder. However, he might have put that to bed with his brand-new single. "02.02.99" is a straight raging banger. The beat is dark and stank-facing inducing. His bars are funny but also clever. Case and point, the first bar: "I ain't f*** yo' sister, b****, I'm just a motherf****r / Nah, I'm lyin', I knocked her a** down too and we got in a lots of trouble, ugh."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "02.02.99," by That Mexican OT? Is he becoming a star in the Southern hip-hop scene, or is he already one? Will this be a bigger hit than "Johnny Dang," why or why not? Is his most recent album, Lonestar Luchador, still in your rotation?

Quotable Lyrics:

On 288, swingin' elbows like I'm in the UFC

My choppa got a mind of its own, so if it shoot, it ain't on me

I stay after the F because I'm a G

Bad b**** with me, she stay on fleek

Miami, heat up and shoot, shoot a three, call my choppa "Kick" 'cause it knock out a knee

Yes, bitch, I'm cut throat, no love, ho

