That Mexican OT’s Southern Trap Shines On “Lonestar Luchador”

The second-largest state in the Union is well known for its talent, and That Mexican OT adds his name to the list. The rising Southern star has etched himself into the Rap scene out of Houston, and his signature flow has captivated the attention of his fans and Hip Hop peers. Today (July 28), That Mexican OT (the OT is for “Outta Texas) interrupted our New Music Friday to deliver his much-anticipated album Lonestar Luchador, and it’s clear he’s not playing games. The Manifest/GoodTalk/Good Money Global release arrives three years after the rapper first emerged with his debut album, South Texas Project. Lonestar Luchador is a bridge between Mexican wrestling and smooth Southern Trap, carving out a space that can only be occupied by OT.

Lonestar Luchador Impresses

The Texas rapper holds his own for most of Lonestar Luchador, but that doesn’t mean he’s without assistance. Paul Wall’s look on “Johnny Dang,” named after the celebrated jeweler, has ascended the Billboard charts and became a viral sensation on TikTok. BogXthaPlug, Sploosh God, DRODi, Hoog Booma, Lefty Sm, and Maxo Kream round out the remaining features on the Dirty South record. Additionally, That Mexican OT adds a bit of dimension to his artistry by featuring several skits that pay homage to Rap records of the past.

For those partial to those Texas flows, Lonestar Luchador is for you. However, OT makes it all his own by also incorporating his heritage into his productions. The Lonestar State native grew up right outside of Houston, and from the album’s cover art to its bouncing beats, OT places Mexican culture at the forefront. Additionally, we all know how influential Houston Hip Hop has been on Rap for decades, and sonically, OT mirrors the scene while putting his own rolling, Southern drawl spin on the familiar sound.

Stand-Out Tracks

Although I’m more of a music fan that likes to ride out a project from beginning to end, not everyone has the patience. For those who are fans of The Big Apple’s sound, tap into the Mobb Deep-sampled “Cowboy in New York.” “Barrio” hosts Southern Trap elements paired with Mexican regional sounds, while opps are central to “Hitlist” with BigXThaPlug. As a newcomer on the scene with solid co-signs and a new album generating waves, expect to see, and hear, more from That Mexican OT. We’re sure he’ll have his iced-out grill, cowboy hat, and Johnny Dang jewels in tow. Check out the tracklist below and let us know what you think of Lonestar Luchador.

Tracklist

Commentator (with Ralph Barbosa Jr.) – Skit Pt. 1 Skelz Johnny Dang (with Paul Wall & DRODi) Opp or 2 (with Maxo Kream) Brennan Commentator (with Ralph Barbosa Jr.) – Skit Pt. 2 Hit List (with BogXthaPlug & Big Yavo) Barrio (with Lefty Sm) 15 Missed Calls (with Sploosh God) Commentator (with Ralph Barbosa Jr.) – Skit Pt. 3 OMG Groovin – Remix Br Careful Texas Conscience (with Ralph Barbosa Jr.) – Skit Cowboy in New York Spanky Tommy Lee (with Ralph Barbosa Jr.) – Skit Cowboy Killer Matagorda (with Hogg Booma)

