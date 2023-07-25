Boosie Badazz Believes Southern Rap Fans Rate Him Above Jay-Z

Boosie is confident that the south would take him over Jay-Z.

BYLavender Alexandria
Boosie Badazz Believes Southern Rap Fans Rate Him Above Jay-Z

Boosie Badazz is often discussed as much for what he thinks about other rappers than his actual music. This time the two have crossed over when he made some comments about Jay-Z that caught fans’ attention. The comparison started from a tweet that read “nobody from the south has Jay-Z ahead of Boosie on their all time list.” Boosie himself clearly agreed and reposted the tweet onto his own Instagram. He gave his own caption as well. “I F*CK WITH JIGGA BUT THIS FACTS. STREES N*GGAS N DA SOUTH DONT PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ.”

In a repost made by No Jumper fans debated the two in the comments. The top comment is pro-Jay-Z reading “Gun to your head, name five songs by Boosie.” That’s far from consensus however as fans debated indefinitely in the comments. “I knew Set It Off word for word at 7 . I’m 23 and don’t know any Jay Z besides hard knock life,” one commenter said. “Bro only relevant by speaking on other rappers,” says another. Some even suggested that most of the commenters weren’t the right people to ask about rap fans from the South. “You can tell most these comments ain’t coming from the south.”

Boosie Badazz Thinks He Clears Jay-Z In The South

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to beefs with fellow rappers. Most recently he called out Kodak Black for the rapper’s decision to work with 6ix9ine on a new song. Boosie took issue with Kodak’s willingness to get involved with someone who has been labeled a snitch. Kodak himself didn’t seem too bothered by it and he posted a response on his Instagram story that said a lot without actually saying anything.

Boosie also tends to attract some strange headlines as well. Last week a woman went viral on TikTok for sneaking onto the rapper’s property, though he thankfully wasn’t there. In the video, she claims that she just wanted to cook for the rapper. What do you think of Boosie Badazz’s claim that Southern hip-hop fans would place him over Jay-Z? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz’ Son Tootie Raww Flips Off Kodak Black For Working With 6ix9ine

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.