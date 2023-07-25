Boosie Badazz Believes Southern Rap Fans Rate Him Above Jay-Z

Boosie Badazz is often discussed as much for what he thinks about other rappers than his actual music. This time the two have crossed over when he made some comments about Jay-Z that caught fans’ attention. The comparison started from a tweet that read “nobody from the south has Jay-Z ahead of Boosie on their all time list.” Boosie himself clearly agreed and reposted the tweet onto his own Instagram. He gave his own caption as well. “I F*CK WITH JIGGA BUT THIS FACTS. STREES N*GGAS N DA SOUTH DONT PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ.”

In a repost made by No Jumper fans debated the two in the comments. The top comment is pro-Jay-Z reading “Gun to your head, name five songs by Boosie.” That’s far from consensus however as fans debated indefinitely in the comments. “I knew Set It Off word for word at 7 . I’m 23 and don’t know any Jay Z besides hard knock life,” one commenter said. “Bro only relevant by speaking on other rappers,” says another. Some even suggested that most of the commenters weren’t the right people to ask about rap fans from the South. “You can tell most these comments ain’t coming from the south.”

Boosie Badazz Thinks He Clears Jay-Z In The South

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to beefs with fellow rappers. Most recently he called out Kodak Black for the rapper’s decision to work with 6ix9ine on a new song. Boosie took issue with Kodak’s willingness to get involved with someone who has been labeled a snitch. Kodak himself didn’t seem too bothered by it and he posted a response on his Instagram story that said a lot without actually saying anything.

Boosie also tends to attract some strange headlines as well. Last week a woman went viral on TikTok for sneaking onto the rapper’s property, though he thankfully wasn’t there. In the video, she claims that she just wanted to cook for the rapper. What do you think of Boosie Badazz’s claim that Southern hip-hop fans would place him over Jay-Z? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz’ Son Tootie Raww Flips Off Kodak Black For Working With 6ix9ine

[Via]