Boosie Badazz Isn’t Feeling Kodak Black & 6ix9ine’s Upcoming Joint Single

Boosie Badazz has been banned from social media for numerous reasons over the years, but that’s never stopped the Louisana native from hopping online to share his thoughts. Earlier in the week we saw a nasty feud between him and his daughter over a gifted car that he allegedly “took back” from her, which he now plans to donate after Tori berated him for the world to see. Aside from the family drama, Boosie has never shied away from chiming in on the antics unfolding in the world of hip-hop, most recently giving us his take on Kodak Black and 6ix9ine’s upcoming collaborative single while streaming live on Instagram.

“That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” the 40-year-old told his viewers. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now,” Boosie added before declaring that Kodak is a man with “no morals [and] no principles.” His rant continued with, “D**n. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro. Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. D**n. F**ked me up.”

Boosie Badazz Sends Out a Message to Kodak Black

Boosie Disses & Checks Kodak Black For Doing a song with 6ix9ine for $1Mil 😠🐀 pic.twitter.com/YprZzcTw57 — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) July 20, 2023

In the past, Boosie has been candid about his distaste for snitches due to the impact they’ve had on his family and their legal troubles. It seems this is why he’s taking the “Love & War” hitmaker’s decision to work with the embattled New Yorker so seriously. “Ni**a hurt me with that one, f**ked me up. Don’t care how much money you give,” he indirectly told Kodak.

Boosie Badazz may not approve of Yak’s decision to work with 6ix9ine, but earlier this month, the Floridian shared another artist he hopes to work with in a new interview. Rather than continue working through his roster of rap contemporaries, he has big aspirations of leaning into the pop market with Katy Perry. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

