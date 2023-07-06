Boosie Badazz hopped on Twitter today (July 6), to ask Mark Zuckerberg to lift the ban on his Instagram account. The rapper’s account was banned in 2021 for featuring nudity. It wasn’t his first strike, as Boosie’s account had been taken down previously over a clip of him hitting a man in the face. “@zuck n ADAM can I get my officialboosieig Page back ?,” he asked. “I’ve been doing good n AINT been n no BS on ig,” his Tweet continued, “CAN U PUT ME BACK UP ? I’m tryin to get my motion back.”

On a previous occasion when the rapper’s Instagram account was banned, Boosie labeled Zuckerberg a “racist.” He even went on to challenge the Meta CEO to a boxing match. “I got in my feelings,” he explained to VladTV. He continued, “I don’t know if he’s racist or not I’m telling the truth, but I wanted to take it there. I want to set up a Triller. Boosie versus Zuckerberg. Celebrity boxing match. They just showing me there’s level to sh*t. People can really put you in your place when you don’t own shit or you don’t have no rights to shit.”

Boosie Says He’s Been “Doing Good”

@zuck n ADAM can I get my officialboosieig Page back ? I’ve been doing good n AINT been n no BS on ig ‼️CAN U PUT ME BACK UP ? I’m tryin to get my motion back — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 6, 2023

Boosie’s known to be outspoken on his various social media platforms, frequently using his alternate Instagram account to go Live. According to reports, an Instagram Live is even what landed him in jail last month. Allegedly, police spotted him with a gun during a Live, prompting them to pull him over later in the evening.

Recently, he also used Twitter to go off on Empire Records. He accused the label of failing to pay him for a deal with Yung Bleu. “CAN YALL PAY ME MY MONEY!! YALL ALL KNOW MY NAME WAS FORGED N I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THIS DEAL WITH MY ARTIST,” he wrote. Boosie then continued, even claiming that the situation had caused tension between him and his family. “YALL THOUGHT I WAS TOO GANGSTER TO LAWYER UP,” he told them. “IM GO FIGHT YALL TILL DEATH FOR MY KIDS MONEY.”

