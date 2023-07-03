Boosie Badazz isn’t happy with labels for allegedly failing to pay him for a deal they struck with his artist Yung Bleu. Moreover, he recently took to Twitter after his Instagram Live rant on this matter to further expand on his issues. According to the Baton Rouge rapper, he didn’t even know that Empire Records and Universal signed this deal with Bleu, but that he still deserves the money they owe him for his artist’s partnership. In addition, he also alleged that they waited until he wasn’t around as much to finalize this and count him out of the equation. Overall, it’s quite the odd situation, but one that hopefully doesn’t cause any tension between these two MCs.

“@ghazi [Empire CEO] empire universal etc,” Boosie began his tweet. “CAN YALL PAY ME MY MONEY!! YALL ALL KNOW MY NAME WAS FORGED N I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THIS DEAL WITH MY ARTIST [YUNG BLEU]! I TEXTED YOU N YOU IGNORED ME FOR 5 MONTHS UNTIL I SAID I WAS SENDIN PAPERWORK. U KNEW I WAS CEO WHY NOT CONTACT ME N GET THE DEAL DONE.”

Boosie Keeps Calling Out Labels For Owing Him Money

“COLD PART, YALL WAITED TILL I WAS SHOT UP N A WHEELCHAIR N WENT DID THIS DEAL N GOT MY BROTHER TO FORGE MY NAME!” the 40-year-old continued. “ITS STR8 GREED. DO THE RIGHT THING N PAY ME. YALL THOUGHT I WAS TOO GANGSTER TO LAWYER UP. IM GO FIGHT YALL TILL DEATH FOR MY KIDS MONEY. THIS HAS CAUSED FRICTION WITH ME N MY OWN MOTHER N YALL THINKING ITS A GAME. YALL TRYIN ME ITS UP.” In a separate post on Instagram, Boosie posted the allegedly forged signature and another message against Empire and Ghazi.

Meanwhile, the First Day Back artist recently used Twitter for more positive reasons to urge people to listen to Coi Leray’s new album. “@coileray_ SHOULD HAVE SOLD AT LEAST 100K THE FIRST WEEK,” he tweeted. “‘NOBODY RECENT GOT MORE HITS THAN HER’ either, this s**t rigged. CELEBRITY KIDS JUST GET HATED ON WHEN ITS TIME TO SWIPE. MFS BE HATERS str8 UP. MY FAM GO THROUGH the Same S**t WE AINT STOPPING THO BELIEVE THAT.” Regardless, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

