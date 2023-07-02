Boosie Badazz slammed Empire Records on Instagram Live, Saturday, accusing the label of failing to pay him for signing his artist Yung Bleu. Boosie has a distribution deal with Empire Records.

“You wouldn’t play with me like this, bro,” Boosie began, before demanding a meeting. “Pay me my fuckin’ money, bro. Y’all forged my fuckin’ signature, bro. Now you and all parties involved will receive paperwork. If not Monday, then this Tuesday, it’s just this, okay? Now you all hit back. Now. You wanna hit back now? What up, bro?” Check out the full clip below.

Boosie Badazz Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

It’s far from the first time Boosie has voiced his frustration with Empire. He previously threatened to take them to court following Bleu’s 2019 departure from Boosie’s Vandross Music Group. He’s clarified that he has no issue with Bleu himself in the situation.

Bleu addressed the contractual dispute during an interview with HipHopDX in 2020. “I came to Boosie and told him I still wanted to rock with the brand but not signed to Columbia no more,” he explained at the time. “I just wanted to rock independently, without a major label and Boosie was cool with it. He just wanted me to give him his profit and participation on the albums that I had left with him and I did.”

Boosie Fires Back At Empire

Boosie goes off on Empire Records over not being paid for his artist Yung Bleu https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/EKXNZZ7vuL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 2, 2023

Bleu continued: “I was going to do that either way, whether we had a contract or not, because I had albums still left with him and he ain’t have to let me go. He ain’t have to let me go free and go sign a deal, you feel me? But he did. I respect the man and we got a different type of relationship. I’m still Bad Azz, though. I’m Bad Azz for life.”

