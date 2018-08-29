Empire records
- MusicBoosie Badazz Goes After Yung Bleu And His Brother, Claims Their "Karma" Is ComingBoosie Badazz says both Yung Bleu and his brother are "snakes."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Slams Empire Records For Not Paying Him For Yung BleuBoosie Badazz isn't happy with Empire Records.By Cole Blake
- TechMoney Man Becomes First Artist To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Receives $1 Million Advance From EMPIREThe Atlanta rapper received his seven-figure advance in Bitcoin.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRolling Loud & EMPIRE Announce "Got Bars?" Competition WinnerAfter a lengthy run, Rolling Loud's "Got Bars?" competition has finally crowned a champion. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPeewee Longway & Cassius Jay Balance Love With Luxury On "Pink Salmon"Arriving off the upcoming project "Longway Sinatra 2" by Peewee Longway, "Pink Salmon" is all about showering your shorty with luxuries, with a verse by Cassius Jay that adds on to the lover boy vibes.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTink Drops Off A Treat For Christmas With "A Gift And A Curse"R&B underdog Tink is continuing to give us quality work on the low, this time dropping off a surprise Christmas treat in the form of a new EP titled "A Gift And A Curse."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicOSBS Brings Trap To The West Coast On "Parental Advisory"South Central collective OSBS put on for their city with the rap duo's new album "Parental Advisory," featuring a handful of collaborators like Lil Baby and HoodRich Pablo Juan.By Keenan Higgins
- SongsUncle Murda, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, & Que Banz Embody "Freedom" On New TrackUncle Murda, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, & Que Banz? A perfect marriage.By Dominiq R.
- MusicYoung Dolph Signs New Partnership With Empire After Turning Down $22M DealYoung Dolph lands a new partnership with Empire ahead of his new project "Role Model."By Aron A.
- Original ContentFlipp Dinero: DJ Khaled's Newest Signee Talks "Leave Me Alone," Tory Lanez Advice & MoreINTERVIEW: Flipp Dinero chops it up about his hit song "Leave Me Alone," relationship with Joey Bada$$, his top 5 New York rappers and more.By Aron A.