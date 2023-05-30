label
- MusicDeJ Loaf Blasts Moneybagg Yo's Loaf Boyz Label For Allegedly Stealing Her NameWhile this seems like it could've been just a case of coincidental similarities, someone from the Loaf Boyz camp actually responded to the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says He Nearly Signed With Suge Knight Before Prison SentenceBoosie Badazz says Suge Knight heard he could've been the "next 2Pac."By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Label Signee Lil Crix Previews Snippet With Their Jail Cell Phone CallThe snippet sounds great too. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTroy Ave Claims He Rejected A $20 Million Label Offer: "I Said No Thanks"Troy Ave says he shot down a huge paycheck from a record label.By Cole Blake
- MusicBun B Confesses That UGK Rejected "Big Pimpin' 2" With Jay-ZDespite label pressures, the Houston legend explained that the duo were already in a financial rut due to the expenses of the original.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface Reveals Jaidyn Alexis Owns MILF MusicBlueface wanted to set the record straight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlueface Lists Off The Signees On His MILF Music LabelWho else will he sign?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBow Wow Continues To Call New Music "Trash"Bow Wow thinks its too easy for people to become famous.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Settles 1501 Entertainment Lawsuit After Years Of Battling LabelFinally, the two are parting ways.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Isn't Interested In Signing To A LabelMegan revealed to fand she's staying independent for the time being.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicVeeze Launches New Warner Records Imprint Label Navy WavyVeeze says he can see himself "learning a lot" from the higher-ups at Warner Records.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCharleston White Claims He Maced Sauce Walka & His Label CrewThe Sauce Factory allegedly got attacked by the media personality, who's building up a bit of a habit for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIrv Gotti Says JAY-Z Carried Roc-A-FellaIrv Gotti downplayed Dame Dash's role in the success of Roc-A-Fella.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Signs Rylo Rodriguez To New Label, Glass Window EntertainmentLil Baby has Rylo Rodriguez's back.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Slams Empire Records For Not Paying Him For Yung BleuBoosie Badazz isn't happy with Empire Records.By Cole Blake
- MusicErica Banks Claims 1501 Owes Her Money In New SnippetErica Banks may be separated from her label 1501 Certified. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicConway The Machine Confirms Drumwork Album Release DateConway The Machine is keeping his prolific streak up next month. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDr. Dre Had To Change Original "Aftermath" Label Name For This ReasonCan you guess what the label's original name was?By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsConway The Machine Gets Gritty On New Posse Cut "Elephant Man"Conway joins numerous other Drumwork label mates on the label's new single.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSSGKobe Reveals He Was Dropped By His Label Following Sexual Assault AllegationsSSGKobe is speaking out.By Alexander Cole