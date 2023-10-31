Blueface Lists Off The Signees On His MILF Music Label

From rapper to label head? "Yeah aight." That is the career path that Blueface is seemingly taking right now after a recent tweet saying that he was going to retire. "I don’t rap I retired I’m the label now." It comes as a surprise considering the fact that he has been putting out some material and guest verses as of late. However, if this is the case, there might be a path to success for him. While he might not have any top-flight lyricists, he certainly has some interesting characters on his roster.

According to XXL, Blueface's record label, MILF Music, became official back during the middle of summer this year. The first artist to come on board with him is his now fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis. He confirmed this in a reply to someone who asked why she was first on the list. "She the First Lady duhh." The original criteria to be a part of this entertainment group was to be a woman with kids.

Blueface Has Five Artists On MILF Music

"Milf Music is officially the label. I'm only signing women with children. Your BD [baby daddy] is your only reference that I can use. If he don’t vouch for you, I ain't f***ing with you. You don’t have to be a rapper. I just need to see star quality in you." However, after his recent calling out of Lil Mabu, it seems that he has gone against his own requirements. On top of that, Chrisean Rock is also on the roster, including another Cali native, Jay Cinco, as well as X.o Rico.

What are your initial thoughts on Blueface showing off the roster for his MILF Music label? Do you think this will become one of the biggest recording names in the industry? Will he be able to sign more names, or will some bigger fish join him?

