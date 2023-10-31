Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears As Kai Cenat Reads Her Book During Jail Stream

Chrisean Rock has been going through it as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with her failed relationship with Blueface. Although she tried to keep it together, they ended up breaking up. Now, Blue is engaged to Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean has maintained that the two still sleep with each other, however, Blue has tried to call cap on all of this. Needless to say, the entire situation is very toxic. Fans do not know what to make of it, and it feels like there is no end in sight to this ongoing saga.

With Blueface and Jaidyn doing their own thing, Chrisean decided to be a guest on Kai Cenat's jail stream. As we have reported, Kai is doing a seven-day 24-hour stream in which he is in some sort of jail. Overall, this stream has made a ton of waves. It has also led to plenty of criticism. Regardless, Chrisean decided to lend her talents to the stream. Below, you can see that she brought a book with her called "God Loves Chrisean." Kai read the book on stream, and it made Chrisean emotional.

Read More: Lil Mabu Shows Gun & Trigger Fingers To Blueface In New Video With Chrisean Rock

Chrisean Rock x Kai Cenat

The artist and reality star burst into tears as Kai read some poignant words from the book. Cenat tried to comfort her but she continued to cry. It was a very sad moment and it is clear that Chrisean has been in pain over everything that has gone on. The star has been everywhere on social media, and it seems like things have reached a boiling point. Fans are saying that it would probably be best for her to take some sort of break right now. After all, she has been doing a lot, and after having given birth just a few months ago, she probably needs some time to herself.

Have you been watching the new Kai Cenat stream? Let us know your thoughts on it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: “MR. TAKE YA B*TCH” Goes No. 1 On TikTok Music Charts, Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Celebrate